Image Awards Host Deon Cole Blasted By Barbz For Joking That ‘Whatever Is In Nicki Minaj’s A** Is Affecting Her Brain’

The 2026 award season has been nothing if not unpredictable, but host Deon Cole took things to a spiritual and highly satirical level during the 57th NAACP Image Awards. Returning to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to host for the second year in a row, the 54-year-old comedian used his opening monologue to deliver a mock altar call for several celebrities, but it was his specific prayer for Nicki Minaj that sent the audience into a frenzy of laughter and disbelief.

The jab comes as Nicki Minaj continues to make headlines for her fervent devotion to the MAGA movement. Just days ago, the “Anaconda” rapper was spotted alongside President Donald Trump at a high-profile cryptocurrency event at Mar-a-Lago, shortly after declaring herself his biggest fan. According to The Mirror U.S., Deon Cole didn’t hold back, framing his roast as a plea for divine intervention for the rapper’s recent political pivot.

“Lord, we want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj, Lord, yes. She’s been going through a lot lately,” Cole began, adopting the familiar cadence of a Sunday morning preacher. A photo of the 43-year-old rapper (who was not in attendance) appeared on the screen.

Cole took the joke into riskier territory: “She hasn’t been herself, Lord. I believe whatever is in her a** is affecting her brain, Lord. Take it out her a**, Lord. We bind that spirit in her a**, Lord.”

The camera panned to a star-studded audience that included Michael B. Jordan and Regina Hall, capturing a mix of hysterical laughter and stunned expressions. Cole prefaced the bit by noting that “people need prayer in order to get through these times,” before moving his comedic blessings onto other stars like Teyana Taylor and 50 Cent.

As expected, Nicki Minaj fans, aka The Barbz, were not laughing so hard at Cole’s monologue. The stans have been known attack anyone who comes for their favorite rapstress, and Cole was no exception. The comedian took to Threads to reveal some of the messages he received from the Barbz.

One fan found a photo of Cole and his late mother and wrote, “Go dig ur mama upppp.”

Another use wrote, “that why ur fat a** black m&m built [a**} mom dead b**** god was giving her grace cause she should’ve died when she was giving birth to u out of her stank a** dry a** raccoon p***y b****.”

Deon Cole Set The Stage For This Year’s NAACP Image Awards

While Deon Cole provided the evening’s viral comedic relief, the ceremony remained a powerful celebration of Black achievement. Beyond the jokes, the NAACP honored several titans of industry for their long-term impact on culture. Viola Davis received the prestigious Chairman’s Award. In her moving acceptance speech, Davis urged the community to “move forward together or not at all,” emphasizing that healing requires a “radical acceptance of one’s truth.”

Colman Domingo was honored with the President’s Award. He was recognized for his “impact, excellence, and commitment” to raising the bar in film and advocacy. Salt-N-Pepa were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, celebrating their 40-year legacy of empowering women in hip-hop.

As the night concluded, it was clear that while Cole was willing to poke fun at the headlines affecting his peers. The overarching message of the 2026 NAACP Image Awards was one of resilience and unapologetic celebration.

