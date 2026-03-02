RHOP Reunion Conclusion: Karen Urges Wendy To Stay Silent About Fraud Case After She Dives Deep Into Alleged Home Burglary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

During the March 1 reunion finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac (#RHOP), Karen Huger didn’t mince words when addressing her co-star — and now estranged friend — Dr. Wendy Osefo. In a tense onstage exchange with host Andy Cohen, the self-proclaimed Grand Dame urged Wendy to stay silent about her ongoing felony fraud case after the professor went into deep details about the alleged burglary that started it all.

“You need to be quiet,” Karen told her plainly, after the two had already admitted earlier in the episode that they felt betrayed by one another.

Karen went on to deliver an emotional plea.

“You’re talking too much, Wendy. I’m begging you to stop talking. I do not want you to go to jail. … I don’t believe it is helping you. Take it from the Karen you used to like, how about that?” the 62-year-old continued. “Because when you talk, they watch, OK? They hear you. And so, I would have said, ‘Respectfully, Andy, I can’t answer those questions right now.'”

Karen Huger’s advice came after she said she felt betrayed by Dr. Wendy Osefo for aligning with Stacey Rusch.

Earlier in the reunion, Wendy shared that she felt “stung” after being left out of a heartfelt video message Karen recorded while in rehab, which was shown during the Season 9 special. Wendy said she believed she had stood by Karen throughout her legal troubles and was hurt by the exclusion. Karen, however, pushed back, arguing that their friendship began to unravel when Wendy aligned herself with her rival, Stacey Rusch.

Despite the tension, Wendy insisted she understood Karen’s concerns and revealed she had already taken precautions before discussing the case publicly.

“Prior to coming here, my legal counsel was informed that I would be here,” Wendy explained. “And they are very aware of the line of questioning. What I divulged right now is already public record.”

Wendy and her husband, Eddie Osefo, have faced scrutiny since authorities accused them of orchestrating an April 2024 burglary at their Finksburg, Maryland, home. The couple reported roughly $450,000 in designer handbags and jewelry stolen while they were vacationing in Jamaica. Investigators later alleged that some of the items claimed as stolen had previously been returned for refunds. The Osefos were arrested on fraud charges in October 2025 and later released on bond.

Still concerned, Karen offered one more cautionary note.

“I’m just praying that everything you’re saying is the truth, because they can twist it and it won’t be in your favor. And you’ve got to think about the kids. That’s all I’m saying.”

Dr. Wendy Osefo respectfully received Karen’s advice.

Wendy stood firm but remained respectful.

“Karen, I receive what you’re saying, and I’m not saying what you’re saying is wrong. There’s no intimate details that I have just given that is not in the public record, even the police report. And so, I know what you’re saying, but again, I know when to put a kibosh on it. But I hear you, and I receive it.”

As noted in a post-filming update during the Season 10 $RHOP finale, Wendy and Eddie face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of their fraud charges. With a lengthy prison sentence looming, Andy wondered if Karen — who recently served about six months in jail following a DUI conviction — had advice to give Wendy about potentially serving “real time,” should she be found guilty. Karen kept it all the way real.

“Well, first of all, we’re phenomenal Black women. My prayers are with you and your family,” Karen said. “Adversities are always faced in life. I know you’ll rise. And I pray you’ll never know what it’s like to have your liberties taken away from you.”

Before closing the segment, Andy invited Wendy to share final thoughts. The professor reflected on the personal growth she’s gained since the case began.

“You know, I’m not on the other side of it yet, but when you’re in that valley, you see a side of yourself that you’ve never seen before,” Wendy remarked. “It builds humility, it builds strength. And even though I’m not out of the storm, I’m already a better woman for being in the storm. And I’m forever grateful for that.”

