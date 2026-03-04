LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B is continuing to press for full payment in her defamation case against blogger Tasha K.

As the legal battle continues, the Bodak Yellow rapper is now asking the court to review Tash K’s bank records. According to TMZ, Cardi is seeking access to the blogger’s YouTube earnings, income from other social media platforms, and her tax returns.

The dispute dates back to March 2025, when the two sides reached a settlement requiring Tasha K to pay Cardi nearly $3.9 million in connection with the defamation lawsuit. Cardi accused the blogger of spreading false claims about her involving drug use and personal conduct.

Under the agreement, Tasha K was ordered to pay Cardi $1.2 million per year for five years and to stop making defamatory statements about the AM I THE DRAMA rapper.

Tasha K later addressed the lawsuit during an appearance on The Morning Hustle, suggesting the judgment has not impacted her lifestyle:

“I’m on an NDA, I’m trying to keep my payments low bro, 20K a month.” Lo’rel from The Morning Hustle asked if she has to get extra work done to keep up with the payments, the blogger said, “I’m not working double or nothing, that’s bottom line. Baby do it look like im struggling? I have a publicist, I got a whole team that rolls with me, no, we are good.”

With Cardi now pushing for financial receipts, the court will determine whether Tasha K must turn over her records.

Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com