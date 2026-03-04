LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Photo: Southern University and A&M College

The death of Caleb Wilson is incredibly sad and also very infuriating. BOSSIP previously reported that Wilson dropped dead during an off-campus Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. event after allegedly being intensely hazed. In the aftermath of his death, Caleb McCray, Kyle Thurman, Isaiah Smith, Winston Sanders, and Jadyn Landrum were all arrested and charged with felony hazing and obstruction of justice. Additionally, McCray was handed the most severe charge of manslaughter as he stands accused of punching Wilson numerous times before he collapsed. Omega Psi Phi revoked each individual’s membership, and each former member was expelled from Southern University.

Caleb was only 20-years-old when his life was cut short. He was an engineering major and a prominent part of the world-class “Human Jukebox” Marching Band and did not get the opportunity to graduate this spring with his classmates. According to WWLTV, Southern University has announced via social media that it will be honoring Wilson with a posthumous Bachelor’s degree.

“Today, Southern University and A&M College pauses to remember Caleb Wilson, a beloved member of the Jaguar Nation whose presence we continue to miss deeply,” reads an official statement from the university. “Caleb’s vibrant personality, warm spirit and steady determination left a lasting impression on classmates, professors, and friends. An engineering major, he approached his education with focus and purpose, committed to building a future that reflected both his ambition and his heart. As a dedicated member of the Southern University “Human Jukebox” Marching Band, he carried himself with pride and discipline, embodying the tradition and excellence that define Southern.”

It has been almost one year since Wilson died, and his family is still undoubtedly grieving. Receiving this posthumous degree will likely be extremely difficult.

In a publicly released statement from 2025, the family said:

“His passion for life, his dedication to his studies, and his love for music and the Southern University “Human Jukebox” Marching Band were just a few of the many qualities that made him an extraordinary person,”

Rest in peace, Caleb Wilson.

Caleb Wilson: Southern University Awarding Posthumous Bachelor’s Degree To Student Who Died After Alleged Hazing Incident was originally published on bossip.com