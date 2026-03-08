Not So Dignified: Donald Trump Dragged For Wearing His Tacky USA Hat During Ceremony Honoring Six Fallen Soldiers

Anna Moneymaker / Donald Trump

There is no bottom with Donald Trump. The Orange Menace is catching well-deserved flak for wearing his tacky USA hat during the dignified transfer ceremony for six fallen soldiers who lost their lives during his ridiculous war with Iran.

To make matters worse, Trump was seen standing upright while others bowed their heads, sporting his signature white MAGA cap during the CNN broadcast of the solemn moment.

Trump’s blatant disrespect was immediately called out on social media. Former RNC chairman and MS Now anchor Michael Steele wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “This fool has ABSOLUTELY no sense of dignity or appreciation for the moment.”

“It is called the Dignified Transfer for a reason,” Steele continued, telling the president, “Take your damn hat off!!”

California Governor Gavin Newsom also had time for Trump, writing on social media, “Take your hat off, you disgusting little man.”

Assistant Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks wrote, “Head unbowed and baseball cap in white. Total disrespect.”

Fox News got caught trying to soften the blow, but got caught playing old footage of Trump at another dignified transfer ceremony without his hat.

They later issued an apology for their “mistake,” but we all know they were doing what they do best: kissing his orange behind.

We are old enough to remember the hissy fit Republicans threw when former President Barack Obama wore a tan suit.

It’s currently crickets from them regarding this matter. We can’t wait to hear the excuses they make for Trump about his disrespect to those six dead soldiers and their families.

