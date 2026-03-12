Cleveland Food Tournament! Vote For Your Favorite Spots Today!
It’s March, and tournaments are going CRAZY right now!
Radio-One Cleveland wants to know – who has the best food in Cleveland!?
There are 4 regions – be sure to vote for each matchup!
Week 1 of our tournament is live! Vote today!
*There is no prize. This contest is just for fun and bragging rights!*
REGION 1
REGION 2
REGION 3
REGION 4
Cleveland Food Tournament! Vote For Your Favorite Spots Today! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
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