‘Ohio?’ Gen Alpha Slang Explained: 15 Words to Empower Parents

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Source: skynesher / Getty Generation Alpha (kids and preteens born from the early 2010s onward) has developed a rapidly evolving slang that often leaves parents, teachers, and older siblings puzzled. This guide simplifies the top Gen Alpha slang, explaining their meanings and how they’re used in conversations and online. RELATED: Here Are The Most Popular Slang Words Of 2025 With frequent searches like “Gen Alpha slang meaning,” “what does skibidi mean,” and “6 7 slang explained,” we’ve compiled 15 popular Gen Alpha slang terms to keep you in the loop. Here are some of the most commonly used Gen Alpha slang words as of 2026.

1. 6 7 (or “six seven”) Meaning: A nonsensical number phrase kids yell for humor or as a punchline, similar to how Gen Z used “21” as a random meme response. Example: A kid sees the number 67 on the board and shouts, “6 7!” while the class laughs.

2. Skibidi (or Skibidi Toilet) Love Family & Parenting? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Meaning: A nonsense word tied to the surreal “Skibidi Toilet” YouTube series; used as a random, chaotic reaction, greeting, or sign‑off. Example: A child walks into a room and says, “Skibidi!” instead of “hi,” just to be silly.

3. Brain Rot Meaning: The feeling of your brain “rotting” from consuming too much mindless content, especially memes, short‑form videos, or gaming clips. Example: “I’ve been watching Skibidi Toilet for an hour, this is actual brain rot.”

4. Rizz Meaning: Short for “charisma”; describes someone’s ability to charm or impress others, even in elementary or middle school social circles. Example: “He’s got so much rizz, everyone wants to sit at his table.”

5. Sigma Meaning: An independent, confident person who doesn’t follow the crowd; kids may use it as a compliment for someone with “main character” energy. Example: “He just ignored the drama and kept playing—sigma move.”

6. Aura Meaning: The “vibe” or overall energy someone gives off; used to judge how cool, kind, or powerful a person seems. Example: “Her aura is so strong, she always knows what to say.”

7. Just put the fries in the bag Meaning: A meme‑based phrase kids use to tell someone to stop talking, wrap it up, or get to the point. ​Example: When a teacher lectures too long, a student mutters, “Just put the fries in the bag.”

8. Sus / Suss Meaning: Short for “suspicious” or “suspect”; used for anything that seems shady, weird, or untrustworthy. Example: “The way he closed that tab when we walked in is sus.”

9. Unc Meaning: Short for “uncle,” used jokingly to refer to any older person (or someone acting out of touch), especially teachers or parents. Example: A student might say “Okay, Unc” when a teacher tries to use outdated slang.

10. Looksmaxxing Meaning: Trying to “maximize” your looks through grooming, style, fitness, or filters; often borrowed from older online communities but used by Alpha kids too. Example: “He’s in his looksmaxxing era—new haircut, new clothes, everything.” ​

11. Gyatt / Gyat Meaning: Exclamation of surprise or admiration, often in reaction to someone’s appearance or something shocking; frequently shows up in meme culture. ​Example: “Gyatt, that jump scare was wild.” ​

12. Ohio Meaning: Slang for something strange, cursed, or unsettling, based on memes that portray “Ohio” as a bizarre alternate reality. Example: “That glitchy game level is pure Ohio.”

13. Aura points Meaning: A playful way of talking about earning “points” for doing something cool, kind, or impressive, as if your aura is leveling up. Example: “You shared your snacks with everyone, major aura points.”

14. Delulu Meaning: Short for “delusional”; used when someone’s expectations or daydreams are clearly unrealistic, often in a joking way. Example: “You’re delulu if you think that YouTuber is moving to our town.”