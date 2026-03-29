‘Beauty In Black’s’ Taylor Polidore Williams Dishes On Kimmie’s Glow Up & The Copious Chaos That Comes With It [Exclusive]

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Fans love seeing Kimmie's power shift to the boardroom, but also the new challenges she faces.

Unexpected alliances, like between Kimmie and Mallory, have captivated audiences.

Working with director Tyler Perry gives actors freedom to deeply explore their characters.

As Beauty In Black continues to pull viewers deeper into its world, Taylor Polidore Williams is bringing new dimension to Kimmie’s journey. In a conversation with BOSSIP’s Liz Smith, the actress opened up about the character’s evolution this season and the moments that have audiences leaning in.

Source: Alex Rogers / Alex Rogers

“The biggest response that I’m seeing is people are loving her change over into the boardroom,” she said. “They’re rooting for her. They love her. They’re happy to see her winning, but they’re also like, oh no, now she has a whole new set of problems.” If you’ve been watching, you know Kimmie stepping into power is not just about glow up moments. It comes with pressure, politics, and some messy consequences. Taylor pointed out that fans are especially here for the unexpected alliance brewing.

“I think that they really like seeing her and Mallory at the end come together,” she said.

Now when it comes to what’s next, fans have theories on top of theories. According to Taylor, even her own family is in on the guessing game.

“It’s hilarious to me. Even my mom will text me, I think this is gonna happen,” she laughed.

But she made one thing very clear. Trying to predict Tyler Perry is a losing game.

Source: Netflix / Beauty In Black

“Nobody is going to predict what comes from the mind of Tyler Perry. You’re not gonna predict it. So I think they’re fun.”

She also shared a moment that shifted her as an actress. Back in season one, when Kimmie was going through it, Tyler pulled her aside and pushed her deeper.

“He was like, go there. You can go there,” she recalls.

Source: Netflix / Beauty In Black

For Taylor, tapping into vulnerability was not as natural as playing strength. Add in the fast pace of filming and it became a real challenge. But she rose to it.

“Now that I’ve done it, I’m like, oh, I can do anything.”

What makes working with Tyler stand out is his hands off but intentional style. That freedom gives actors room to explore and build real chemistry in their scenes.

“He directs in such a way that I don’t think anyone else on the planet can. It is so unique to him. And what I really do like about it is the agency that he gives the actors. It’s not really much overdirection. He’s kind of like, go, do it. Now, if he needs to make an adjustment, he will, but it is very self-driven. You have the idea of the character. You have the idea of what you wanna do.” Beyond the screen, Taylor credits Clark Atlanta University and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., for shaping how she moves in the industry. “It’s the connections,” she said with a smile. From HBCU culture to sorority bonds, she carries a network that makes every room feel familiar.

“Those two have shaped me so much. I mean, that’s probably the most influential part of my upbringing besides when I was a child in Texas and my family. But the biggest part would be the connections that I have to the culture, to our people. I can go in many states, many rooms, and know people, like genuinely know people. As you see, like, Soror, it’s the connections!” “Even if I don’t know you, you say that one thing, it’s like, ‘Oh, come here!’ Automatically, and it’s the same with the HBCU culture. I went to Clark Atlanta, my husband went to Morehouse. I have friends all over, Howard, Spelman, in any school, and I think that it just makes you feel so seen in every room that you go in, those connections to people.”

As the founder of The Shelter Rock Foundation, she is focused on supporting foster youth and Black communities. Her passion started young and never left. Even after stepping back from direct advocacy work due to her rising profile, she is building something bigger. “I don’t want to just write checks. I want to do something more,” she says.

With Kimmie stepping all the way into her power in season 2, making bold moves and stirring up a whole new level of drama, it is clear the stakes have never been higher. And with the cast already filming season 3, you already know more twists are on the way. The real question is, are you tuned in to see how it all plays out?







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‘Beauty In Black’s’ Taylor Polidore Williams Dishes On Kimmie’s Glow Up & The Copious Chaos That Comes With It [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com