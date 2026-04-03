Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 3, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, Wilkes cuts through the noise to bring us stories of significant political shifts, historic milestones, Black excellence in business, and inspiring community triumphs. Here is a breakdown of the latest updates we need to keep on our radar. ✕ Political Upheaval: President Trump Dismisses Attorney General Pam Bondi On the political front, President Trump dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday, abruptly ending her stormy 14-month tenure. Bondi’s time in office was defined by intense loyalty to the administration and frequent high-profile political controversies. Sources indicate that the president grew increasingly dissatisfied with her performance, specifically pointing to her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Furthermore, Trump reportedly lost confidence in her perceived inability to successfully prosecute his various political rivals, leading to her sudden removal from the cabinet.remains the absolute law of the league.

Trailblazing Faith: African American Female Bishops Make History Related Stories Pam Bondi Out as Attorney General

Seen On The Scene: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jenifer Lewis, Durand Bernarr & More Stars Sizzle The 12th Annual Truth Awards

The Irony: Donald Trump Says There Shouldn’t Be Stupid Presidents In a landmark moment for faith and female leadership, all seven active African American female bishops of the United Methodist Church will preach together this Friday in Maryland. This unprecedented gathering takes place during the culturally significant Seven Last Words ceremony on Good Friday. Seeing these powerful women unite on one pulpit marks a major milestone for representation within the denomination. It serves as a beautiful testament to the strength and enduring influence of Black women in spiritual leadership across our communities.

Black Excellence in Business: Simone Biles Opens “Taste of Gold” Highlighting our Buy Black 365 initiative, Olympic icon Simone Biles officially opened her first eatery, Taste of Gold. Located in Terminal A of Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, the cafe offers a relaxing space for travelers to share a meal in her hometown before heading off to their next destination. The legendary gymnast celebrated the grand opening alongside her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, and her parents, who helped cut the ceremonial yellow ribbon. This exciting venture expands her inspiring legacy from the gymnastics mat into the culinary business world.