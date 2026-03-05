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Ohio plan to ban sugary soda purchases through SNAP approved by USDA

The change will become effective on Oct. 1

Published on March 5, 2026

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The Federal Government has approved Ohio’s request to prohibit the purchase of sugary carbonated drinks through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.The change will become effective on Oct. 1. Officials say the new policy is aimed at promoting healthier choices among Ohioans who receive food assistance benefits. The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted the state’s waiver request, allowing Ohio to restrict certain beverages from being purchased with SNAP benefits beginning Oct. 1. The waiver prohibits SNAP recipients from buying beverages that list sugar, corn syrup, high-fructose corn syrup or similar caloric sweeteners as the primary ingredient.

Ohio plan to ban sugary soda purchases through SNAP approved by USDA was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

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