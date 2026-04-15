Keke Palmer, Anderson .Paak, Coco Jones & More Honored On TIME 100 'Most Influential People' List

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TIME has unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 TIME 100 list of the “Most Influential People,” spotlighting standout figures across film, music, politics, literature, and beyond, with a strong showing of Black excellence. This year’s honorees span multiple industries, including music, film, modeling, and entertainment. Among them are Zoe Saldaña, Keke Palmer, Anderson .Paak, Coco Jones, and model Anok Yai, just to name a few.

In a press release, TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said she was proud to feature this year’s group of honorees, calling them “change makers” who are “redefining the future.”

Reflecting on the list and the selection process, TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs shared:

“There is no single metric that defines influence. Our selections are led by the stories that are shaping the world each year and the people who write them. Some are well known to many, others only within their fields…Few people, we suspect, will be familiar with all 100 individuals.” He added, “We believe that is part of the appeal of the TIME 100, now well into its third decade, and the reason it has endured. In recent years, we’ve been busy growing the TIME 100 community by focusing on the areas we believe shape the future, including AI, Climate, Health, and Philanthropy, as well as emerging fields in which individuals, such as digital creators, are playing an outsize role….we are eager to see which of the individuals in this issue will still be wielding influence more than 50 years from today.”

As with previous editions of the TIME 100, each honoree is recognized with a tribute written by a close friend, peer, or collaborator, highlighting their achievements and impact. Here are a few standout moments from the coveted list featuring Keke Palmer, Anderson. Paak, and Grammy-award-winning singer, Coco Jones.

Keke Palmer

Film producer Brian Grazer praised Palmer as “the kind of talent you spend a career hoping to find,” applauding her “instinct,” “intelligence” and “presence.”

He also noted the undeniable energy and star power she brought to the Peacock comedy series The ‘Burbs, highlighting how audiences are drawn to her depth, authenticity, and heart.

“When I asked Keke to star in The ’Burbs, I gave her almost nothing, only a loose idea of the role. Most actors need more, but not Keke. She caught it in the air and immediately built something vivid, large, and alive. She found the heartbeat. Then she deepened it, shaped it, and made it more human.”

He added, “Keke doesn’t wait to be told, she decides. She doesn’t just reflect the moment, she creates it. We are just lucky to be watching.”

Anderson Paak

Actress and comedian Natasha Lyonne celebrated Anderson .Paak’s artistry, comparing his smooth, rich vocals to “a magician.”

She shared a personal story about the singer, highlighting how his talent and vibrant personality leave a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to experience his presence.

“Andy’s 40th birthday was a night full of love, dancing, and family. The sum total of a lifetime of talent, a man at the peak of his powers. Laughing with his mom and friends. Top of the world. His presence is palpable. It’s undeniable. He lights up the whole space—cools and relaxes the place, but still on fire. Feels historic.”

Lyonne also commended his originality, describing his career path as distinctly his own and “genuine.”

She added, “No one like him. Funny, unself-conscious, inspired. Humbly aware that he’s the keeper of this endless trove of ideas, songs, and stories—including, this year, his directorial debut. Each spark tethering to the next, seamlessly flying without a net and yet somehow fully course-corrected.”

Coco Jones

Actress Jaylen Barron reflected on her longtime friendship with Coco Jones, which began during their time on Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie. She praised Jones for her honesty, authenticity, and unwavering sense of self.

“Coco is someone who will always tell you the truth, even when it’s hard. She’s an incredibly grounded person,” Barron penned. “She knows exactly who she is, and has never been afraid to be her full self. She’s a great example for other young Black women—especially in an industry that was not built for us—that you don’t have to compromise your values in order to be successful. Coco has only ever changed for the better.”

She added, “It’s been so inspiring to watch her dreams come true, from winning a Grammy to performing at the Super Bowl, because everything she does is a masterpiece. I’ll be by her side forever.”

You can read the full TIME100 “Most Influential People” list online here.

Congrats to this year’s honorees!

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Keke Palmer, Anderson .Paak, Coco Jones & More Honored On TIME 100 'Most Influential People' List was originally published on bossip.com