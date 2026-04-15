Kanye West Speaks On Postponing France Show As Officials "Very Determined" To Cancel It

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Kanye West’s road to redemption has hit yet another speed bump.

The embattled rapper was set to perform at Marseille’s Stade Vélodrome on June 11, but he’s decided that right now isn’t the time.

In a rare tweet, Ye wrote, “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.”

Despite it being his “sole decision,” France wasn’t completely behind his concert, including Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, who told POLITICO he’s “very determined” to stop the concert and is exploring “every possibility” to do so.

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Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan had similar feelings about Ye, tweeting, “I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism. Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome.”

The decision is just the latest European government to take a hard stance on Ye’s antisemitic past, despite his full-page apology in The Wall Street Journal, where he blamed it on bipolar disorder.

The United Kingdom set the precedent earlier this month when Ye was set to headline Wireless Festival until sponsors began pulling out. The entire weekend was canceled, and he was barred from entering the country.

That too started with local politicians taking a stand, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling it ““deeply concerning” that Ye was scheduled to headline the event, despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism.

After taking a step back, Ye says his path to forgiveness is genuine, but he understands it’ll take some people a while to come around.

“I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends,” he tweeted. “I take full responsibility for what’s mine, but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe.”

See social media’s reaction to Ye’s postponement below.