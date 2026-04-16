Journalist Mimi Brown Documents Devastation and Resilience in "To Altadena with Love"

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Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Award-winning journalist Mimi Brown recently joined Jasmine Sanders on the D.L. Hughley Show to discuss her new five-part docuseries podcast, “To Altadena with Love.” The series explores the severe devastation caused by the recent Los Angeles fires in the historically rich community of Altadena. During the interview, Brown highlighted the deep emotional toll of the disaster and the enduring resilience of the local residents.



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Witnessing the Destruction

As Brown spoke with residents, she realized the fires threatened to erase a vital piece of modern history. Altadena represents a deeply connected community that historically fought against systemic barriers, such as redlining, to establish their presence and build wealth. The podcast captures firsthand accounts of the residents. It serves as a crucial audio archive that preserves the legacy of a neighborhood built on mutual love and shared struggles.

Humanizing the Tragedy

Sanders and Brown discussed the importance of humanizing the victims beyond the rapid news cycle. Walking the streets and listening to personal stories allowed Brown to connect with the emotional turmoil of the residents. She noted the pain of looking at empty lots where meaningful family landmarks once stood. The docuseries aims to cultivate compassion, ensuring the public remembers that these lives are forever changed.

Post-Fire Exploitation

The interview also shed light on the severe post-fire challenges currently facing Altadena residents. Many individuals are still waiting for insurance payouts or lack the funds necessary to rebuild their family homes. Sanders pointed out the predatory behavior of outside buyers, describing them as vultures swooping in to purchase damaged properties for significantly less than their true value. This predatory behavior further compounds the community’s emotional and financial distress.

Supporting the Community

“To Altadena with Love” is currently available on all major podcast platforms. Listeners should tune into the five-part series to hear this vital piece of modern history. By engaging with these powerful stories, the public can help ensure the Altadena community receives the resources, visibility, and compassion needed to rebuild and thrive once again.

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Journalist Mimi Brown Documents Devastation and Resilience in "To Altadena with Love" was originally published on blackamericaweb.com