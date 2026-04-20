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President Donald Trump’s war with Iran is still ongoing, and peace talks have been reportedly in the works to bring things to a peaceful conclusion. However, a new report alleges that the assault on Iran has raised suspicions of insider trading under the eyes of the Trump administration.

The BBC unveiled on Monday a detailed investigative report that asserts the possibility of insider trading, although such claims have not been officially made or confirmed.

With companies like Polymarket betting on announcements from President Trump to the tune of millions, the outlet says it has looked over trade volume data on financial markets and how they connected to statements made by the president as it relates to the Iran war.

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The BBC says it recognized a pattern of trade moves made in the market hours and sometimes minutes before a social media post from Trump or a media event involving the president making a public announcement. According to analysts, the moves suggest insider trading, which is illegal. Again, we should state that these accusations have not been confirmed by any law enforcement agency.

Most of the movement involved oil trades on the futures market, including on March 9 of this year. On that day, just a few days into the war on Iran, President Trump said to CBS News that the assault was, quote, “very complete, pretty much.”

Some of the biggest movements have been in oil trades on the futures market.

Nine days into the US-Israel war with Iran, Trump told CBS News in a phone interview that the conflict was “very complete, pretty much”.

From the BBC:

The first time the public would have known about the interview was at 15:16 Eastern Time (19:16 GMT) when the reporter posted about it on X.

Oil traders reacted to this news that the conflict could end much sooner than expected by selling oil, with the price plunging by around 25%.

However, market data shows a huge surge of bets were placed on the price of oil falling at 18:29 GMT – a full 47 minutes before the reporter’s post.

The traders who placed those bets will have made millions of dollars from the movement in oil prices.

The BBC listed four other instances of alleged insider trading. Again, we want to reiterate that no law enforcement agency has brought forth such charges, nor has the SEC made such claims.

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Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump’s War On Iran Raises Insider Trading Suspicions was originally published on hiphopwired.com