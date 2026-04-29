LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: BojanMirkovic / Getty

As Sexual Assault Awareness Month comes to a close, Magic 95.5’s Robyn Simone sat down with the CEO of Ujima: The National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community for an important conversation around domestic violence, sexual assault, and the resources available to those impacted.



✕

The discussion comes amid several heartbreaking recent tragedies involving domestic violence, including the devastating case of a Louisana man accused of killing his eight children and more.

Together, they unpacked the harsh realities behind these cases, the statistics surrounding violence in the Black community, and the stigma that often keeps survivors from speaking out or seeking help.

MORE: Family Of Shreveport Mass Shooting Suspect Says Signs Were Present Before Incident

They also highlighted the importance of education, prevention, and making sure people know where to turn when they need support. Established in 2015, Ujima works to address the ongoing issues of sexual assault, domestic violence, and community violence within the Black community, with a focus on advocacy, awareness, and healing.

Watch the full interview below.





Robyn Simone Talks Domestic Violence Awareness with Ujima CEO was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com