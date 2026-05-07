Cleveland's Biggest News Stories of 2026

Source: Cavan Images / Paul Giamou / Getty

Cleveland has seen some major headlines in 2026.

Some stories sparked national attention. Others deeply impacted Northeast Ohio communities.

This running list tracks the biggest news stories across Cleveland and beyond as the year unfolds.

Editor’s Note: This story updates regularly as major news develops across Cleveland and Northeast Ohio throughout 2026.

#1 — Brutal Arctic Blast Freezes Cleveland (January 20, 2026)

A historic cold wave slammed Cleveland and much of the Midwest during January 2026. Cleveland tied a weather record dating back to the 1800s after recording eight straight days with highs of 17 degrees or lower. Dangerous wind chills, frozen pipes, school disruptions, and travel concerns dominated headlines across Northeast Ohio.