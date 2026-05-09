White House Calls Mark Hamill A “Sick Individual” For Posting AI Image of Donald Trump

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill used the force (social media) to trigger the Trump White House and the MAGA section of social media.

The actor best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movie franchise sparked outrage from MAGA republicans after he gave them a dose of their own medicine by posting an AI image of Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump, lying next to a tombstone that read “Donald J. Trump. 1946-2024,” and the words “If Only.”

Hamill also added, “If Only — He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_theCON.”

Following some swift backlash because Republicans lack reading comprehension, Hamill took down the post and put up another message, writing:

“Accurate Edit for Clarity: ;He should live long enough to… be held accountable for his… crimes.’ Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate.”



The White House Rapid Response account decided to clap back at Hamill, calling him a “sick individual,” adding, These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.”

Social Media Came To The Defense of Mark Hamill

Social media had Hamill’s back, telling the Trump White House aht,aht, aht and reminding them of the time Trump celebrated the death of Robert Mueller, posting a racist video portraying Barack and Michelle Obama as apes and a MAGA loser driving around with a drawing of Joe Biden tied up on the back of a pickup truck.

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Nobody is canceling Luke Skywalker.

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