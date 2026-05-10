Congratulations! T.I. & Tiny's Baby Boy Major Harris Graduates From High School With Honors

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The Harris family has officially reached a sentimental new milestone. On Saturday, the youngest son of Atlanta hip-hop legend T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Major Harris, officially closed the chapter on his high school years. Major received his diploma from the prestigious Woodward Academy, with honors.

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For many fans who grew up watching the Harris family on reality TV, seeing baby boy Major in a cap and gown was a full-circle moment. Tiny took to Instagram to share the news, posting a video of the ceremony where his siblings, including Heiress, holding a giant cutout of his face, cheered him on from the crowd.

Since his days on reality TV, Major has emerged as a brilliant, tech-savvy teenager, and his graduation ceremony proved exactly why. As he walked across the stage, a school official read out a long list of accolades that highlighted his hard work and dedication.

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“Gold Eagle, Academic Honors, Savannah College of Art and Design, Academic Honors, Achievement Scholars, Student Recognition Scholarship,” the announcer said as Major accepted his diploma. Tiny was clearly beaming with pride, noting that the entire class of 288 graduates finished with scholarships.

“Big congratulations to my youngest son @majorpharris, but the biggest boss of the family,” Tiny captioned her video. “Major it has been one of the greatest moments to see u pull thru like we all knew u would.”

She also took a moment to reflect on T.I.’s late sister, Precious Harris, who passed away in 2019. Tiny mentioned that Precious would have been proud to see her baby walk with such high honors.

Major Harris Is All Grown Up

Social media users were quick to flood the comments, with many fans feeling like they’ve aged overnight. One of the most viral memories of Major Harris involves him as a toddler drawing on his parents’ white couch during an early episode of The Family Hustle. Seeing that same little boy now graduating high school made the internet aunties and uncles proud.

“I’m bout to cry, Major went from drawing on the white couch to walking the stage,” one user wrote on The Shade Room.

While many of his siblings have pursued careers in the music industry, Major has spent much of his time focusing on his education and his growing interest in the arts. Earlier this year, Tiny opened up about watching him perform in a school play, admitting she was shocked by his natural talent.

“He had this accent the whole time and he did so good. He was singing too… it was crazy to see my baby in a whole new light,” she said.

The graduation comes just weeks after BOSSIP reported Major’s stylish senior prom sendoff. He stepped out in a classic double-breasted suit with a turquoise pocket square that perfectly matched his date’s teal gown. The Harris family sent him off in true Atlanta royalty fashion, complete with fireworks and giant “PROM” letters outside their home.

Now that the high school chapter is officially closed, Major is headed to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in the fall, according to BCK.

Congratulations to Major Harris on a job well done!

Congratulations! T.I. & Tiny's Baby Boy Major Harris Graduates From High School With Honors was originally published on bossip.com