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17 Notable Celebrities Who Have Been Spotted at the Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 is more than just one of the biggest races in the world. It is also one of the biggest celebrity events in Indiana every single year.

From actors and musicians to athletes and influencers, the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has attracted major stars from all over the entertainment world.

Over the years, celebrities have waved the green flag, performed concerts, ridden in the pace car, or simply pulled up to experience the energy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

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Here are 17 notable celebrities who have made appearances at the Indy 500 over the years.