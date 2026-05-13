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Ro Digga + DJ Ryan Wolf's 'One Voyage Cruise' Skit Goes Viral

Ro Digga + DJ Ryan Wolf’s ‘One Voyage Cruise’ Skit Goes Viral

Check out the video below and book your cabin for the One Voyage Cruise today!

Published on May 13, 2026

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One Voyage Cruise 2026 CLEVELAND
Source: Creative Services / Radio-One

The One Voyage Cruise is set to sail out of Miami this fall!

Z1079 personalities and hosts of The Day Party, Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf, took to ‘the seas’ to promote the upcoming event!

You can watch the entire hilarious video below.

One legendary cruise. Endless memories.

Departure is from Miami, Florida, on MONDAY, October 26, 2026, returning on SUNDAY, November 1, 2026

CLICK HERE to reserve your One Voyage cabin today!

Dozens of legendary acts will touch the One Voyage stage. Hosted by Rickey Smiley, this year’s cruise features artists like TI, Keith Sweat, Rick Ross, EU Featuring Sugar Bear, DJ Kid Capri, King George, 803 Fresh, and many, many more!

Don’t wait! Cabins are going fast!

Don’t be like Ryan and get left on shore!

See you this fall!

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Ro Digga + DJ Ryan Wolf’s ‘One Voyage Cruise’ Skit Goes Viral was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

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