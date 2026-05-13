10 Black Celebrities You Didn’t Know Served In The Military
- Diverse military service backgrounds of Black celebrities, from Air Force to Marines.
- Discipline and determination gained in the military contributed to their later success.
- Stories show military service and entertainment success can come from the same journey.
10 Black Celebrities You Didn’t Know Served In The Military
Before they became actors, comedians, musicians, and television stars, several Black celebrities proudly served in the United States military.
From the Army to the Air Force, these stars used discipline and determination long before stepping into the spotlight.
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Here are 10 Black celebrities you may not have known once wore a military uniform.
1. Morgan Freeman
Long before becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable voices, Morgan Freeman served in the United States Air Force. He enlisted after high school and worked as an Automatic Tracking Radar Repairman. Freeman originally dreamed of becoming a fighter pilot before eventually pursuing acting.
2. Montel Williams
Before becoming a successful talk show host, Montel Williams served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He spent over 20 years in the military and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
3. Ice-T
The legendary rapper and “Law & Order: SVU” actor served in the United States Army after high school. Ice-T spent several years stationed in Hawaii before launching his music career.
4. Shaggy
Before dominating reggae charts with hits like “It Wasn’t Me,” Shaggy served in the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed during Operation Desert Storm in the Gulf War.
5. Sinbad
Comedian and actor Sinbad once served in the U.S. Air Force. Although he later turned to comedy, he often joked about his military experience during stand-up routines.
6. Nate Dogg
The late West Coast legend served in the United States Marine Corps for several years before becoming one of hip-hop’s most iconic voices.
7. Jimi Hendrix
Rock legend Jimi Hendrix served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s. While in service, he began sharpening his guitar skills and even formed a band with fellow soldiers.
8. Terry Crews
While Terry Crews is best known for football and acting, he also briefly served in the Army Reserve after college while pursuing opportunities beyond sports.
9. James Earl Jones
The legendary actor behind the voice of Darth Vader served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era and eventually reached the rank of First Lieutenant.
10. MC Hammer
Before the fame, dance moves, and parachute pants, MC Hammer served in the United States Navy for three years as a Petty Officer.
From combat boots to center stage, these celebrities prove that military service and entertainment success can come from the same journey.
Their stories are reminders that discipline, resilience, and hard work can open doors far beyond where you start.
10 Black Celebrities You Didn’t Know Served In The Military was originally published on wtlcfm.com