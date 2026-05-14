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Boots Riley’s brilliantly bonkers comedy I Love Boosters is coming to theaters on May 22, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of LaKeith Stanfield’s character (Pinky Ring Guy) strangely seducing snazzy shoplifter Corvette (Keke Palmer).

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As previously reported, the film centers around Keke Palmer and her colorful crew of professional shoplifters in the Bay area-heist comedy from the visionary filmmaker.

In I Love Boosters, Corvette (Palmer), leads the Velvet Gang, a crew of boisterous boosters targeting a ridiculously ruthless fashion maven played by Demi Moore.

The Gang transports watchers into a surreal story with a message, all while donning over-the-top fashion accumulated by their seriously sticky fingers.

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Written and directed by Riley, I Love Boosters also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle, Taylour Page, Naomi Ackie, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, and Will Poulter, who round out the star-studded cast for one of 2026’s most anticipated films.

I Love Boosters Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the film, we see Corvette wondering whether to answer Pinky Ring Guy’s call.

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“Girl, I’m kinda scared of him,” she admits. “Every time I look at him, I just get lost, and I like it.”



Luckily for her, Pinky Ring Guy is in earshot, and he pops up to have the convo in person—and, indeed, she gets transfixed.

“I know you’re busy, I was passing by and saw you,” he says while noting that he models for Ross and TJ Maxx. “Now, I won’t know you, you have my number now,” he adds while handing her a (very bootleg) fashion ad featuring him.

Take an exclusive look below!

I Love Boosters hits theaters on May 22!

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

LaKeith Stanfield Strangely Seduces Snazzy Shoplifter Keke Palmer In ‘I Love Boosters’ Exclusive Clip was originally published on bossip.com