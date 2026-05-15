Every Alleged Diss Fans Caught On Drake’s Iceman Album

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Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Drake wasted little time addressing his enemies on Iceman. Fans immediately flooded social media Friday morning while breaking down possible shots aimed at several celebrities, rappers and even music executives. Much of the online discussion centered around Drake revisiting fallout from his public feud with Kendrick Lamar and the industry relationships damaged during that battle. Several bars also sparked speculation involving names like Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Mustard, Pharrell and Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. Here’s a breakdown of everyone listeners believe Drake targeted throughout Iceman. Kendrick Lamar Listeners believe Drake revisits his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar throughout Iceman. Several references reportedly focus on loyalty, betrayal and the aftermath of last year’s battle. Songs: “Make Them Pay,” “Make Them Remember”

LeBron James Fans quickly connected several bars to LeBron James after public discussion surrounding LeBron’s perceived support of Kendrick during the feud. “I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena/ Because you always made your career off of switchin’ teams up.” Song: “Make Them Remember”

Rick Ross “Dog, I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed.” Love Music? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Song: “Make Them Pay”

Jay-Z “We know how you OGs rocking already, my n—a, the jig is up.” Songs: “Janice STFU,” “Whisper My Name”

Lucian Grainge Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge became part of online conversation due to ongoing speculation surrounding Drake’s contract situation. “I’m fighting the man, not suing a rapper, you boys are not listening.” Song: “B’s On The Table”

Playboi Carti Listeners speculated Drake aimed subtle bars toward Playboi Carti amid shifting alliances within the rap industry. “Baby boy please, I heard what you said to lil bro about me/ Yeah, and when you run into the Iceman, what you gon’ do except freeze/ You not bout to squeeze/ You not in the streets.” Song: “Whisper My Name”

J. Cole Drizzy clearly has gotten over J. Cole backing down from the battle with Kendrick Lamar. “How can you press the ignition and let some memories of the past affect your decision/ I love you cause of the history, but if we being real, I could never forgive you/ … F— a big three anyway, there was too many chefs in the kitchen, it was a mess to begin with.” Song: “Make Them Pay”

Mustard Producer Mustard became part of fan theories after his connection to Kendrick Lamar’s diss records. “Mustard heard about us, gotta catch up to the slaps/ You ain’t had one since me and YG rapped/ Facts, 900 million for the tracks, ‘Rack City,’ b—h, we remember that/ Yeah, you should try and get back to that.” Song: “2 Hard For Radio”

A$AP Rocky Fans believe Drake continues addressing lingering tension involving A$AP Rocky and Rihanna-related rumors. “Your baby momma ain’t even post a single, damn, where she at/ … You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it, now you drop your album and you back dissing.” Songs: “Burning Bridges,” “Firm Friends”

DeMar DeRozan Drake and DeRozan shared a longtime Toronto connection. “They braggin’ ’bout how you went home, the f— are they on/ Crodie, we threw ’em away/ G Pop sent us a real one from Daygo/ And next thing we knew, we was doin’ parades.” Song: “National Treasures”

DJ Khaled Several outlets pointed toward apparent tension between Drake and DJ Khaled. “And Khaled, you know what I mean/ The beef was fully live, you went halal, and got on your deen/ And your people are still waitin’ for a Free Palestine/ But apparently, everything isn’t black and white and red and green.” Song: “Make Them Pay”

Pusha T Drake and Pusha T have been swiping at each other for over a decade. “I got all the chains that they ever repped in Virginia/ I got n—as’ prized possessions, I get possessive on n—as.” Song: “Make Them Pay”