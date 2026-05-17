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Xbox Is Dead, It's Now XBOX, Gamers React

Xbox Rebrands To XBOX, Gamers Had Plenty To Say

Sharma dropped a poll asking her followers if they preferred "Xbox" or "XBOX," with the latter coming out on top two-to-one.

Published on May 16, 2026

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  • Xbox is dead; it's now XBOX.
  • Sharma dropped a poll asking her followers if they preferred "Xbox" or "XBOX," with the latter coming out on top two-to-one. The company quickly changed the name on its X account, but hasn't done so yet on Bluesky or Threads.
XBOX
Microsoft / XBOX

Asha Sharma isn’t done reshaping Xbox’s image. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Sharma announced a HUGE change to the company’s branding.

Xbox is dead; it’s now XBOX.

Yes, we are dead serious. When you say the company’s name, make sure it’s in all caps.

Sharma dropped a poll asking her followers if they preferred “Xbox” or “XBOX,” with the latter coming out on top two-to-one. The company quickly changed the name on its X account, but hasn’t done so yet on Bluesky or Threads.

The return of the “XBOX” logo in all caps is a return to the original branding for the first console, before switching to lowercase for the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S console logos.

The return of the original XBOX branding is one of the many changes Sharma has implemented before stepping into the role of CEO following Phil Spencer’s retirement and Sarah Bond’s departure.

Sharma hit the ground running after taking the job, scrapping Microsoft Gaming, the “This is an Xbox” branding, and renaming the gaming division back to Xbox as part of her “return of Xbox” initiative.

She has also introduced an affordable Game Pass pricing, fan-focused console updates, a new Xbox logo, a new boot-up animation for consoles, and announced organizational changes at the company.

Social media has been reacting positively and hilariously to the name change.

LOL.

Gotta love the internet.

You can see more reactions below.

Xbox Rebrands To XBOX, Gamers Had Plenty To Say was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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