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Indy 500 Coca-Cola Red Carpet 2026 Recap

The stars were outside at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as celebrities, athletes, influencers, musicians, and hometown favorites pulled up for the 2026 Coca-Cola Indy 500 Red Carpet ahead of ...

Published on May 26, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Indy 500 Coca-Cola Red Carpet 2026 Recap

The stars were outside at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as celebrities, athletes, influencers, musicians, and hometown favorites pulled up for the 2026 Coca-Cola Indy 500 Red Carpet ahead of race weekend.

RELATED: Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

RELATED: 17 Notable Celebrities Who Have Been Spotted at the Indy 500

Here’s everybody we spotted throughout the day:

1. Indiana National Guard

The Indiana National Guard arrived together featuring Lieutenant General Jonathan Stubbs, Major General Lawrence Muennich, and Command Sergeant Major Soarown.

2. Scott Evans

Scott Evans brought Hollywood energy to the carpet ahead of race weekend festivities.

3. Pablo Castellano

Social media personality and racing fan Pablo Castellano officially pulled up to the track.

4. Titus O’Neil

WWE superstar Titus O’Neil brought major energy and star power to the Coca-Cola Red Carpet.

5. Curt Cignetti

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti arrived ahead of serving as an honorary Pace Car Driver for the Indy 500.

6. Ephraim Owens

Indianapolis native Ephraim Owens represented the city’s music culture on the carpet.

7. Terry Crews

Actor and television host Terry Crews instantly became one of the biggest celebrity arrivals of the day.

8. Brendan Fraser

Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser proudly represented Indianapolis during his red carpet appearance.

9. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers brought basketball energy to race weekend as the city rallied behind Indy sports.

10. Jarace Walker

Pacers forward Jarace Walker stepped onto the carpet representing the next generation of Indy basketball.

11. Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Former Indy 500 driver and reality TV personality Arie Luyendyk Jr. returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for race weekend.

12. Chase Wright

Indiana country artist Chase Wright arrived fresh off the release of his latest album Chasing Shadows.

13. B Swift

HOT 100.9 personality B Swift spent time signing autographs and connecting with fans throughout the event.

14. Ross Smith & Granny

Viral content creator Ross Smith and Granny brought hilarious energy to the Coca-Cola Red Carpet.

15. Indy 500 Weekend Officially Took Over the City

From celebrities and athletes to hometown stars and influencers, the 2026 Coca-Cola Indy 500 Red Carpet proved once again why Indianapolis becomes the center of attention during race weekend.

Indy 500 Coca-Cola Red Carpet 2026 Recap was originally published on hot1009.com

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