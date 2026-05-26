NOAA Predicts 'Below-Normal' 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season
NOAA Predicts 'Below-Normal' 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- El Niño expected, increasing wind shear and reducing Atlantic hurricane development
- 8-14 named storms predicted, 3-6 hurricanes, 1-3 major hurricanes
- NOAA also announced 2026 Atlantic season's tropical storm names.
NOAA Predicts ‘Below-Normal’ Atlantic Hurricane Season
NOAA’s National Weather Service released their predictions for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which could mean good news for coastal cities in the United States.
RELATED: How You Can Prepare for Hurricane Season
The NOAA is predicting a below-normal 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, in contrast to prior years’ more active forecasts. The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30.
The NOAA predicts a 55% chance at a below-normal hurricane season, with a 35% chance at a near-normal and 10% at an above-normal season.
RELATED: The 12 Deadliest Hurricanes in Texas History
With the predictions, the agency forecasts eight to 14 named storms, which are categorized as winds consisting of 39 mph or higher. Of those forecasted named storms, between three and six have the potential to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), with one to three possibly becoming major hurricanes (category 3, 4 and 5 storms with winds exceeding 111 mph).
“NOAA’s rapid integration of advanced technology, including AI-based weather models, drones, and next-generation satellite data will deliver actionable science to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the American people,” NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs, Ph.D said. “These new capabilities, combined with the unmatched expertise of our National Weather Service forecasters, will produce the most accurate forecasts possible to protect communities in harm’s way.”
Why the NOAA Predicts a Below-Normal Season
A key factor in the NOAA’s below-normal prediction is that an El Niño is expected to develop during hurricane season.
An El Niño is a climate pattern marked by warmer-than-normal ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, which can influence weather patterns around the world and increase wind shear over the Atlantic during hurricane season.
While hurricanes thrive on warm ocean water, El Niño can make the atmosphere less favorable for Atlantic development by increasing wind shear, which can disrupt storms before they organize.
What are the Names for 2026 Atlantic Tropical Storms?
The names for the 2026 Atlantic tropical storms are:
- Arthur
- Bertha
- Cristobal
- Dolly
- Edouard
- Fay
- Gonzalo
- Hanna
- Isaias
- Josephine
- Kyle
- Leah
- Marco
- Nana
- Omar
- Paulette
- Rene
- Sally
- Teddy
- Vicky
- Wilfred
NOAA Predicts 'Below-Normal' 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season was originally published on 93qcountry.com