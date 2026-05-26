'Sinners’ Sinks Its Teeth Into Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights With Immersively Eerie Haunted House Experience

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Universal partners with 'Sinners' production company to transport guests into the film's 1930s Mississippi Delta setting.

The haunted house features the film's vampires, characters, and deadly struggles for survival.

The attraction aims to satisfy hardcore horror fans and invite new audiences into the genre.

Theme park fans and movie buffs will get the ultimate crossover experience as one of the biggest cinematic hits of 2025 prepares to take over the spooky season. Universal Studios has announced that Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is officially joining the lineup for Halloween Horror Nights 2026 with an immersively eeire haunted house experience.

This massive reveal makes the original vampire tale the first house confirmed for the annual Halloween event, sending a wave of excitement among fans of the film.

Partnering with Sinners’ production company, Proximity Media, the event is set to transport parkgoers directly into the music and monster-filled world of the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the immersive haunted house experiences will kick off on August 28th in Orlando as part of its 35th anniversary season, followed by a September 3 launch in Los Angeles.

Source: Universal Studios / Universal Studios

The outlet also reported that the terrifying maze will transport guests back in time to the 1930s Mississippi Delta. Fans will arrive at Club Juke, the lively juke joint that twin brothers Smoke and Stack plan to open for their local community. However, the grand opening night celebration quickly turns awry when the film’s notorious, red-eyed vampires—Remmick, Bert, and Joan—appear with an insatiable hunger.

As guests move through the club, they will find themselves caught in the middle of a brutal, deadly struggle for survival. Along the way, guests will come face-to-face with a number of other recognizable characters lifted straight from the silver screen, including Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline, and Cornbread.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Halloween Horror Nights Brings Sinners To Life

The announcement of the attraction comes on the heels of Sinners dominating the global cultural landscape. The Warner Bros. Discovery film earned widespread critical acclaim and pulled in over $370 million at the global box office. It also completely shook up the industry by scoring a record-breaking 16 Academy Award nominations, ultimately walking away with four wins, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and Best Original Screenplay.

“It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with Sinners in such a powerful way,” Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian said in a joint statement. “Now, partnering with Halloween Horror Nights gives fans the chance to step even deeper into the world of the film—to feel the music, the atmosphere, and the tension all around them. Watching it come to life on this scale has been really special for all of us.”

The creative team at Universal is just as excited to adapt the project. Mike Aiello, Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort, noted that the film was an undeniable fit for the event.

“It’s rare for a film to fully satisfy hardcore horror fans while also inviting new audiences into the genre — and that’s exactly what Sinners does. Its world, characters and intensity will translate into a relentless haunted house. We can’t wait for our fans to step inside and experience the horror firsthand in a way that only Halloween Horror Nights can deliver,” he stated.

To accommodate the massive crowds expected for this year’s lineup, Universal Orlando is running a 48-night schedule, while Universal Hollywood is tracking a record-breaking 42-night run.

Select tickets and event-inclusive vacation packages are officially on sale for both coasts, including general admission, Frequent Fear passes, and the Premium Scream Night options.

If you want to rep the Smokestack twins before you even set foot in the park, official Sinners Halloween Horror Nights merchandise is already available online.

Universal Studios Universal Studios Universal Studios

'Sinners’ Sinks Its Teeth Into Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights With Immersively Eerie Haunted House Experience was originally published on bossip.com