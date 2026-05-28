Sybil Wilkes Covers Courts, Congress, Food Insecurity, and One Man's Remarkable Rise with today's What We Need to Know

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Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” from voting rights battles in Alabama to a historic graduation at one of the nation’s top universities, Sybil Wilkes brought the news that matters most to Black communities in her latest What We Need to Know segment, a crisp, essential roundup of political, economic, and uplifting developments that speak directly to where we are as a people right now.





Alabama’s Gerrymandered Map Gets Blocked for Now

A federal district court has blocked Alabama from using its 2023 congressional map in this fall’s midterm elections. The three-judge panel ruled that the Republican-backed boundaries were intentionally drawn to dilute the political power of Black Alabamians, a direct strike at the community’s voice in the democratic process. While the ruling brings critical clarity heading into an active primary season, state officials have already announced plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The fight for fair representation in Alabama is far from over, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

