LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Reboot Sets Familiar Premiere Date

Netflix’s reboot of the renowned series A Different World has received a premiere date, exactly 39 years to the day from the original series premiere.

The reboot, which is a follow up to the series from 1987 to 1993 that centered around HBCU students, will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 24, exactly 39 years to the day of the original series.

The streaming service announced the release on Friday, May 29, with a teaser video featuring one of the stars in the show, Maleah Joi Moon. Moon plays Deborah Wayne, daughter of Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) from the original series, clad in Hillman College gear and wearing the iconic flip-up shades that fans are familiar with seeing in the OG series.

Several members of the original cast will return to the rebooted series to reprise their roles alongside new actors who will make up the new Hillman College class. Original showrunner Debbie Allen also returns for the reboot as an executive producer and director, alongside executive producer and showrunner Felicia Pride.

A synopsis of the reboot stated, A Different World returns to Hillman College with a new class stepping onto campus — and beloved faces coming home. At the center is Deborah Wayne (Moon), Whitley and Dwayne’s lovingly sheltered youngest daughter, a free spirit with a flair for the spotlight and a big heart who’s still figuring out her own path at Hillman.

Love Television? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Along the way, she’s joined by a new generation that reflects the breadth of Black life on campus: Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), a first‑gen criminal justice major; Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), a five‑star athlete choosing legacy; Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), a sharp psych major better at fixing everyone else’s problems than facing his own; Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece), a church‑raised small‑town girl defining her own values; and Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche), a Ghanaian‑Nigerian fashion entrepreneur finding the courage to follow his vision.

There’s also a slew of original series actors returning to reprise their roles, including Guy, Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell.

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Reboot Sets Familiar Premiere Date was originally published on foxync.com