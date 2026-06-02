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Source: State of Play It’s Summer Game Fest week, and Sony is kicking things off with a massive State of Play presentation. We all knew that Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine was going to be a part of the presentation, and Sony wasted no time showcasing the brutal action we can expect when taking control of Logan. Insomniac Games At first glance, we see Logan in his iconic yellow suit, slicing and dicing members of the Reavers, and he even teams up with Jean Grey as he is on the hunt for mutants in a race against the clock. Insomniac Games Here is a description of the footage from Aaron Jason Espinoza, senior community manager at Insomniac Games, via the PlayStation Blog: To set up our Extended Gameplay Trailer, Logan is tailing a group of mutants that have been hunted and captured by the Reavers, a guns-for-hire cybernetic militia. The Reavers have plans to deliver the mutants to their client, Bolivar Trask – a billionaire industrialist driven by a fanatical belief in human superiority. We also introduce another major player in Logan’s journey: Jean Grey, a powerful telekinetic and emergent leader of the captured mutants. Love Gaming? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The situation is dire, and help is limited. Mutants live in the shadows fearful of those hunting them, while the rest of society lives unaware of their existence. The only ones potentially capable of protecting their own is Team X, a last-stand mutant task force facing its darkest hour, which Logan rejoins after leaving three years prior. For the mutants, the fight for survival is theirs alone. In his search for the mutants, Logan crosses paths with unsuspecting Reavers. They’re armed to the teeth with advanced technology, equipped with lethal weapons and cybernetic implants. They’re ready for a fight… but so is Wolverine. He can stalk enemies, ambush from above, or shred through them with fast, fluid, and brutal claw attacks. Marvel’s Wolverine arrives on the PS5 and PS5 Pro console on September 15. Pre-orders are now live. But that wasn’t the only announcement; there are plenty more to dive into, including MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Ace Combat 8: Wings of the Veil, God of War Laufey, a new installment in the God of War franchise, and more.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Arc System Works A fourth team, the Knights of Doom, was announced for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, the fast-paced 4v4 fighting game featuring your favorite Marvel heroes and villains. Per the PlayStation Blog: Led by Doctor Doom (voiced by SungWon Cho), Knights of Doom bring three powerful newcomers to the MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls roster: Magneto (voiced by James Arnold Taylor), Green Goblin (voiced by Steve Blum), and Carnage (voiced by Kellen Goff). This fearsome team of villains may have taken some fans by surprise. MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls launches on PS5 and PC on August 6th, 2026!

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Amazon Game Studios/ Crystal Dynamics / Flying Wild Hog / Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis We get a new look at Lara Croft in the reimagining of the first game in the iconic franchise, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. A description of the game, per a press release, reads: In Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, players will step into the boots of Lara Croft as she embarks on a treacherous globe-trotting quest to discover the lost secrets of Atlantis, with jaw-dropping visuals, modernized gameplay, and new surprises that honor the spirit of the original game. Immersive environments, familiar puzzles redefined with new mechanics, and unforgettable moments – like the legendary battle against the T-Rex – are transformed as epic gameplay encounters on a cinematic scale. This is the legendary adventure fans remember, reimagined in ways that weren’t possible before, and with new surprises. Amazon Game Studios/ Crystal Dynamics / Flying Wild Hog In Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, players will: Reveal the Mysteries of the Past : The classic story has been expanded with deeper connections that bridge Lara Croft’s defining adventure to her future.

: The classic story has been expanded with deeper connections that bridge Lara Croft’s defining adventure to her future. Discover Extraordinary and Dangerous Worlds Lost to Time : Explore treacherous landscapes filled with ancient artifacts and hidden secrets, from the jungles of Peru to the crumbling ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious island shrouded in myth.

: Explore treacherous landscapes filled with ancient artifacts and hidden secrets, from the jungles of Peru to the crumbling ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious island shrouded in myth. Skillfully Traverse Deadly Environments : Use Lara’s strength, agility, and grappling hook to climb, leap, and swing across perilous terrain.

: Use Lara’s strength, agility, and grappling hook to climb, leap, and swing across perilous terrain. Solve Ingenious Ancient Contraptions : Manipulate hidden mechanisms and the environment to unseal secrets locked away for centuries. Every solution combines knowledge you’ve uncovered and clever thinking.

: Manipulate hidden mechanisms and the environment to unseal secrets locked away for centuries. Every solution combines knowledge you’ve uncovered and clever thinking. Face Lethal Predators: Armed with Lara’s signature dual pistols and other unlockable weapons, use acrobatic abilities to unleash devastating attacks against savage wildlife, mercenaries, and mythological creatures. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, February 12, 2027.

God of War Laufey Santa Monica Studios We knew Cory Barlog was cooking something up at Santa Monica Studios, and now we know it’s another new entry in the God of War franchise, God of War Laufey. In the game, players control Laufey (Faye), the warrior and wife of Kratos, whom we learned died in 2018’s God of War. Instead of resting in peace, Laufey is fighting to help keep the ones she loves safe while in the afterlife for gods. Santa Monica Studios Per the PlayStation Blog: Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning. Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk. To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods — the Everywhen — where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic. Santa Monica Studios This game looks absolutely insane and is currently in development.

Until Dawn 2 Everyone can live or die in Until Dawn 2. A description for the game on the PlayStation Blog reads: Until Dawn 2 is a standalone experience, featuring a brand new cast, a whole new world to explore, and true to form, a modern horror experience packed with intrigue, emotion, twists, and the kind of choices that will keep you up at night. Your decisions still shape the story: who falls victim, and who survives Until Dawn… Our cast this time is a crew of ghost hunters, the faces behind the wildly popular paranormal channel, Dead True.. Only, well… they’ve never actually seen anything supernatural. The scares they are known for are, let’s say, a little staged. But all that changes when for the very first time, they come face-to-face with real horrors and must start living up to their reputation to survive until dawn. Until Dawn 2 comes to PlayStation 5 consoles in 2027.

Silent Hill: Townfall SILENT HILL: Townfall is coming to PS5 on September 24th – Pre-Order Now for bonus content. Simon Ordell is called back to the island of St. Amelia to ‘put things right’, encountering a town lying quiet beneath a heavy fog, seemingly abandoned but not at rest. Venturing deeper, and driven to understand his connection to the place and its inhabitants, Simon begins to discover fragments of a past rising to the surface.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Storm the seas, fly through stunningly realistic cities and landscapes, and ‘Rise Above’ as Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today announced the launch date, preorder bonuses, and the first-ever Premium Ace Pass for ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE. The long-anticipated sequel will take to the skies with early access available for Deluxe Edition holders on September 29, 2026, and launch for all players on October 2. Developed by Bandai Namco Aces Inc., the first mainline entry in ACE COMBAT in seven years promises to elevate the flight shooting franchise to new heights, harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 and Cloudly proprietary technology to create an ultra-realistic aerial thrill ride. ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE is available now for pre-orders on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in Standard and Deluxe Editions.

Stuntman: Hollywood – Announce Trailer Take on iconic stunts inspired by fan-favorite Universal Pictures films and NBCUniversal TV shows like Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Knight Rider, Miami Vice, and Death Race. The entire game is built around movie shoots, where you perform stunts in all kinds of vehicles including legends like the Time Machine and KITT along with many other cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and even a school bus.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Capcom continues to cook. Onimusha: Way of the Sword has a release date and a new demo. Onimusha: Way of the Sword, an all-new entry in Capcom’s swordplay action series, will be released on Friday, September 25, 2026! Check out the newest trailer for a first glimpse of the Mount Oe stage, and the fearsome boss who waits there, Shuten Doji. Onimusha: Way of the Sword, an all-new entry in the Onimusha series, plunges the Oni Gauntlet wielding protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi into an early Edo-period Kyoto under siege by monstrous fiends known as Genma. Feel the ring of steel on steel as blades clash in a tense back and forth duels. Cut down foes with authentic and satisfying swordplay. Awaken Oni Powers to pull off superhuman feats. All these elements combine to deliver an unprecedented swordplay action experience you will not want to miss.

ILL ILL is Team Clout’s highly anticipated debut title, a realistic first-person action survival horror game focused on body horror, cinematic immersion, environmental storytelling, and cutting-edge physics-based gameplay. The game is also the first title developed through the Mundfish Powerhouse initiative. ILL surpassed 1 million wishlists earlier this year. Something sinister has awakened inside a massive research fort. As horrific Aberrations spread throughout the complex, the protagonist must fight through grotesque monstrosities and unravel the truth behind the catastrophe in a desperate attempt to save what matters most. Balancing survival and action mechanics, ILL remains a pure, unforgiving horror experience where every threat is deadly, and resources are critically scarce. To survive, players must master tactical combat assessment—while a diverse arsenal of firearms is available, ammunition is a luxury, forcing them to adapt to different types of Aberrations and rely heavily on improvised melee combat. Players can utilize objects around them to gain the upper hand, hurl bricks to stun enemies, and rip pipes that will degrade with use straight from the walls. ILL launches in 2027.

The Lost Wild – True Fear is Primal Trailer

The Lost Wild is coming to PS5 in 2027 True fear is primal. Embark on an evasion-based survival horror experience against nature’s ultimate hunters — dinosaurs. Explore overgrown research facilities nestled in a lush wilderness. Be resourceful as you evade, distract, survive, and unravel the mystery at the heart of the island.

Kemuri: Hunt the Unseen If you noticed something out of the ordinary in your daily life, would you ignore it, or take a closer look? KEMURI is a Yokai Possession Action Game about taking that first step into the unknown. Welcome to Kemuri City — the city closest to the afterlife, where reality and the other side have never quite stayed separate. As a Yokai Hunter, use the Fox Window to reveal what others cannot see, form contracts with the yokai you encounter, and wear their power as Possession Apparel. Your appearance, your movement, your way of fighting — everything changes. Play solo or with up to 3 players in co-op. Welcome to Kemuri City. Now that you’ve seen it, it can’t be unseen. Coming to PlayStation 5 in 2027.

Control Resonant Manhattan is under attack by otherworldly forces. Humanity’s only shot at survival is Dylan Faden, who has to remember how to be human again himself. But can he let go of the echoes of the past? And can he do it before all is lost to the Hiss? CONTROL Resonant releases September 24, 2026 on PlayStation 5. Pre-order now.

Bancho the Chef Meet Bancho – long before he became the acclaimed sushi master of Blue Hole. Bancho the Chef is an all-new standalone prequel from the creators of Dave the Diver, following a young Bancho as he travels across Asia to learn from master chefs on his journey to greatness.

Rayman Legends Retold Rayman Legends Retold reimagines the beloved platformer with stunning 3D visuals, a brand‑new world, Kung Foot, and legendary co‑op fun. Launches August 27. Leap, glide, and punch your way through vibrant worlds brought to life with fully voiced cinematics, an expanded soundtrack, and unforgettable musical stages. Discover a mysterious new realm, team up in up to four‑player couch co‑op, and jump into the joyful, chaotic competition of Kung Foot. About Rayman Legends Retold: Embark on a bold reimagining of the critically acclaimed platformer, enhanced with stunning 3D visuals and an immersive new story leading to a mysterious new realm. Play the adventure solo or in up to four‑player couch co‑op, jam through all‑new musical stages, saddle up for epic dragon rides, and more!

Dune: Awakening – Console Announcement Story Trailer Dune: Awakening, the open-world survival game set in one of science fiction’s most iconic universes, is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 22nd. Featuring a brand new single-player mode, a new chapter in its cinematic storyline, and countless more additions and improvements, this is the definitive version of the game. Arrakis doesn’t wait. Neither should you.

Phantom Blade Zero – Special Teaser | PS5 Games This is only the beginning of what’s next for Phantom Blade Zero, a fast-paced action RPG built around authentic kungfu combat. Full trailer and Pre-order Launch in Summer 2026. A gameplay and story deep dive is coming to State of Play in late Summer 2026. Phantom Blade Zero releases September 9, 2026.