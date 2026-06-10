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Source: Bettmann / Getty 10 Black American Flags You May Not Have Known Existed When most people think of flags, they think of countries, states, or sports teams. But throughout history, Black Americans have created symbols and flags that represent pride, unity, liberation, heritage, and cultural identity. Here are 10 Black American flags and symbols that have helped tell the story of Black America.

1. The Pan-African Flag (Red, Black, and Green) Perhaps the most recognizable Black flag in the world, the Pan-African Flag was created in 1920 by the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) under the leadership of Marcus Garvey. The colors represent red for the blood that unites people of African descent, black for the people, and green for the land of Africa. Today, it remains one of the most widely used symbols of Black pride and solidarity.

2. The Black American Heritage Flag Created in 1967 by Melvin Charles and Gleason T. Jackson, this flag was designed specifically to represent the history and accomplishments of Black Americans. Its symbols include a broken chain representing freedom from slavery and a five-point star symbolizing achievement and progress.

3. The Juneteenth Flag Designed by activist Ben Haith and later refined by illustrator Lisa Jeanne Graf, the Juneteenth Flag commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free. Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The bursting star at its center represents a new beginning and freedom for Black Americans.

4. The Universal Negro Improvement Association Flag While often referred to interchangeably with the Pan-African Flag, the original UNIA version holds special historical significance as one of the earliest flags designed specifically for people of African descent around the globe.

5. The Black Liberation Flag Used during various Black Power and civil rights movements, several versions of Black Liberation flags emerged throughout the 1960s and 1970s. These flags often incorporated the colors red, black, and green alongside symbols of resistance, empowerment, and self-determination.

6. The Nation of Islam Flag The Nation of Islam has long used a flag featuring a white crescent moon and star on a red background. The flag has become one of the most recognizable symbols associated with the organization and its history in Black America.

7. The Republic of New Afrika Flag Created in 1968, the Republic of New Afrika sought to establish self-determination and autonomy for African Americans in the South. Its flag featured red, black, and green colors inspired by Pan-African traditions.

8. The Black Panther Party Flag While the Black Panther Party is most known for its iconic panther logo, the organization frequently utilized banners and flags featuring the black panther symbol to represent community empowerment, self-defense, and social justice.

9. The Afro-American Bicentennial Corporation Flag Created during America’s Bicentennial celebrations in 1976, this flag highlighted the contributions of African Americans to the nation’s history and development.

10. Contemporary Black Lives Matter Flags In recent years, various Black Lives Matter banners and flags have emerged as symbols of advocacy, community, and the ongoing pursuit of justice and equality. These modern designs continue a long tradition of using flags to unite people around a shared cause.