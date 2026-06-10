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What To Do When the Heat Index Is High

When the heat index climbs, it’s not just uncomfortable—it’s dangerous.

A high heat index is typically considered anything over 90°F, but it becomes dangerous once it climbs above 103°F.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

80–90°F: Caution – Fatigue possible with prolonged exposure or physical activity.

Caution – Fatigue possible with prolonged exposure or physical activity. 91–103°F: Extreme caution – Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible.

Extreme caution – Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible. 104–124°F: Danger – Heat cramps and heat exhaustion likely; heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure.

Danger – Heat cramps and heat exhaustion likely; heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure. 125°F and up: Extreme danger – Heat stroke is highly likely.

The heat index combines air temperature and humidity to reflect how hot it actually feels to the human body. So even if the temperature is 95°F, if it’s very humid, it could feel like 110°F or more.

At this level, your body struggles to cool itself, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

Whether you’re working, traveling, or just trying to get through the day, here’s what you need to know (and do) to stay safe and cool.

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1. Stay Inside Whenever Possible

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Extreme heat is a good excuse to embrace indoor activities.

If you don’t have to be outside, don’t be. Stay in air-conditioned spaces like your home, the library, a shopping mall, or a community center.

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Even a few hours of AC can lower your body temperature and reduce your risk of heat-related illness.