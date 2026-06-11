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10 Things You Should Know About Cleveland's Polish Boy

10 Things You Should Know About Cleveland's Polish Boy

The Polish Boy is more than a sandwich. Its history tells the story of Cleveland's neighborhoods, cultures and culinary identity.

Published on June 11, 2026

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  • The Polish Boy is a uniquely Cleveland sandwich, with disputed origins but established local fame.
  • Virgil Whitmore Sr. helped popularize the Polish Boy through his East Side barbecue restaurants.
  • The Polish Boy's fusion of Eastern European and Southern flavors represents Cleveland's cultural diversity.
Homemade Cleveland Polish Boy Sandwich,Close-up of food on cutting board
Source: Brent Hofacker / 500px / Getty

Ask any Clevelander about iconic local foods and the Polish Boy is sure to come up.

Loaded with kielbasa, fries, coleslaw and barbecue sauce, the sandwich has become a Northeast Ohio staple.

While its exact origins remain debated, its place in Cleveland history is firmly established.

10 Things You Should Know About Cleveland’s Polish Boy

1. The Polish Boy Is A Cleveland Original

Unlike the Philly cheesesteak or Chicago hot dog, the Polish Boy is uniquely tied to Cleveland. The hearty sandwich has become one of Northeast Ohio’s most recognizable food creations.

2. Nobody Knows Exactly Who Invented It

The sandwich’s origin remains one of Cleveland’s culinary mysteries. Historians and food writers agree the Polish Boy emerged in Cleveland, but no definitive inventor has ever been identified.

3. Virgil Whitmore Is Often Credited With Popularizing It

Many researchers trace the sandwich’s rise to barbecue pioneer Virgil Whitmore Sr., whose Mt. Pleasant barbecue operation dates to the 1940s. While even the Whitmore family stops short of claiming he invented it, they acknowledge he helped make it famous.

4. The Sandwich Reflects Cleveland’s Diverse Heritage

The Polish Boy combines Eastern European kielbasa with Southern-style barbecue traditions brought north during the Great Migration. Food historians often point to the sandwich as one of Cleveland’s best examples of cultural fusion.

5. The Classic Recipe Has Four Signature Toppings

A traditional Polish Boy starts with a kielbasa sausage on a bun. It is topped with french fries, coleslaw and barbecue sauce, creating one of the messiest sandwiches in Ohio.

6. The Sandwich Gained Popularity In Cleveland’s Black-Owned Barbecue Restaurants

For decades, Polish Boys were primarily found in East Side barbecue establishments. Restaurants like Whitmore’s and Hot Sauce Williams helped turn the sandwich into a local institution.

7. Hot Sauce Williams Helped Introduce The Sandwich To A Wider Audience

Although the restaurant never claimed to invent the Polish Boy, its version became nationally known through television appearances and food-focused media coverage. Many Clevelanders still associate the sandwich with the legendary barbecue spot.

8. National Food Personalities Helped Spread The Word

Celebrity chef Michael Symon famously highlighted Seti’s Polish Boys on Food Network. That exposure introduced many people outside Ohio to the sandwich for the first time.

9. The Polish Girl Came Later

A variation known as the “Polish Girl” replaces or supplements the fries with pulled pork. The version has become popular at several Cleveland barbecue restaurants and helped evolve the original concept.

10. It Has Become One Of Cleveland’s Signature Foods

Today, the Polish Boy sits alongside pierogi, corned beef sandwiches and clambakes as one of the foods most closely associated with Cleveland. What started as a neighborhood barbecue staple has become a symbol of the city’s culinary identity.

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10 Things You Should Know About Cleveland's Polish Boy was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

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