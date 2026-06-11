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Ask any Clevelander about iconic local foods and the Polish Boy is sure to come up.

Loaded with kielbasa, fries, coleslaw and barbecue sauce, the sandwich has become a Northeast Ohio staple.

While its exact origins remain debated, its place in Cleveland history is firmly established.

10 Things You Should Know About Cleveland’s Polish Boy

1. The Polish Boy Is A Cleveland Original

Unlike the Philly cheesesteak or Chicago hot dog, the Polish Boy is uniquely tied to Cleveland. The hearty sandwich has become one of Northeast Ohio’s most recognizable food creations.