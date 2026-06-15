Rep. Shontel Brown Shuts Down Racist GOP Rep James Comer

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Another day, another congressional Republican proves that the GOP is willing to do anything to get away from its reputation for being racist — except stop being racist.

Earlier this month, Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky) made an appearance on One America News, where he remarked that Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), a Black woman, was only in office for the sole purpose of getting more welfare “for her people.”

Comer, who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, was discussing his Party’s allegations of Medicaid fraud in Ohio and other states, and the reluctance of Democrats to investigate said fraud allegations, which, of course, are just as much wanting for tangible evidence as everything else MAGA Republicans allege, basically ever.

“You have Representative Shontel Brown, you know, her sole purpose in life is more welfare, more welfare for her people, you know, and my people are sick and tired of paying for welfare for able-bodied people,” Comer said.

Now, we’ve been here before. Despite the fact that, in absolute numbers, white people make up the largest share of welfare recipients, white conservatives have, for decades, tried to make Black people, especially Black women, the face of government assistance. They also have a tendency to make welfare about Black people without mentioning Black people explicitly. Just last year, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson sat down with Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt, where the two discussed their nonsensical and thoroughly debunked claims that SNAP recipients are using their benefits to “get their weaves” and nails done, which we all know was an attack against Black women.

Anyway, Brown was having none of Comer’s cowardly, dog-whistly, white, racist nonsense.

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“First of all, keep my name out of your mouth,” she said in a video posted to social media, where she is seen watching and reacting to Comer’s racist remark. “Second of all, you’re not even hiding it anymore. When you talk about your people versus my people, not only is it divisive, but it’s giving racist. The fact that you think this is about welfare and fraud — it’s not the case. This is about healthcare. It’s about access to healthcare. And when you talk about my people versus your people, well, I did a little research, and 200,000 of your constituents count on Medicaid. So, this is not about my people versus your people; this is about everyone being able to have healthcare — the healthcare they need, the healthcare they deserve. And what you’re saying is absolutely wrong. And I will stand up and fight for people to protect them, to make sure they get the healthcare that they need.”

Now, that’s what class over white supremacist sass looks like. Honestly, I would’ve been fine if Brown left it at “keep my name out of your mouth,” because these racists don’t deserve much more of our energy than that, but it’s her job to speak up for her constituents, and Americans in general, and that’s what she did.

Salute!

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Rep. Shontel Brown Shuts Down Racist GOP Rep Who Says She’s Trying To Get More Welfare ‘For Her People’ was originally published on newsone.com