Bonnie Tyler Wakes from Medically Induced Coma After Cardiac Arrest

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Source: Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler performs at Theater am Potsdamer Platz on May 3, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Jakubaszek/Redferns)

Bonnie Tyler Wakes from Coma After Suffering Cardiac Arrest a Month Ago

Bonnie Tyler, known for her hit single “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” has woken from a medically induced coma she was placed in a month ago, according to Page Six.

A spokesperson for Tyler posted on the singer’s website about the current status of her recovery:

“[Tyler] is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time.”

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The 75-year-old Welsh singer was rushed to a hospital in Faro, Portugal after experiencing abdominal pain, which turned out to be a tear in her bowel, and underwent emergency surgery.

Following complications from the surgery, Tyler was placed in the medically induced coma.

When doctors attempted to bring her out of the coma a few weeks ago, Tyler went into cardiac arrest.

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As a result of the singer’s condition and recovery, her tour through the end of August has been canceled or postponed to next year. They are “hopeful” Tyler’s shows in the fall will go on as planned.

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“We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for [Tyler] and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes,” a spokesperson said in a statement.



Tyler’s family is asking for privacy at the present moment, and will offer further updates on the singer’s recovery when “there are significant updates to share.”

Tyler, who resides in London, has a second home in Portugal.

The singer rose to international prominence in 1983 with “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” The song managed to reach over a billion streams on Spotify alone earlier this year, according to the BBC.

Her other hit singles include 1984’s “Holding Out for a Hero” and “A Rockin’ Good Way (to Mess Around and Fall in Love).”

Bonnie Tyler Wakes from Medically Induced Coma After Cardiac Arrest was originally published on houstonseagle.com