Ben Stiller To Direct Documentary Series On Knicks’ Long Road Back To NBA Glory

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Stiller announced he will direct a multi-part documentary series on the Knicks' championship journey.

The series will cover the team's evolution across eras and its cultural significance in New York.

Stiller has already been gathering footage and plans to continue filming throughout the next season.

Anadolu / Ben Stiller

For generations of New York Knicks fans, hope has often been accompanied by heartbreak. There were the near misses, the playoff collapses, the endless rebuilding years, and the lingering memories of a championship drought that stretched more than five decades. Now, following the team’s historic title run, one of the franchise’s most famous supporters is helping tell the story of how it all came together.

Actor, filmmaker, and diehard Knicks fan Ben Stiller announced this week that he will direct a multi-part documentary series chronicling the franchise’s history and the remarkable journey that culminated in New York capturing its first NBA championship in 53 years, Variety reports.

The project is being produced in partnership with the NBA, HBO, and A24, the studio behind several acclaimed sports and entertainment documentaries. According to the official description, the series will explore the evolution of the Knicks across multiple eras while highlighting the cultural impact the team has had on New York City and basketball as a whole.

Stiller shared his excitement about the project on social media shortly after the announcement became public.

“Couldn’t be more excited to make this doc with @a24 and @hbo about the NY KNICKS!!!!” he wrote on X, adding the familiar rallying cry, “#LETSGOKNICKS.”

The actor later discussed the documentary during an appearance on the popular “Roommates” podcast hosted by Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. During the conversation, Stiller revealed that he has already been gathering footage and plans to continue documenting the team throughout next season.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’ve been shooting some stuff on my phone,” Stiller said, explaining that the documentary will cover much more than the championship season. Instead, the series aims to connect decades of Knicks history to the team’s eventual return to the top of the basketball world.

According to Stiller, the championship represents the culmination of a story that has been unfolding for years. He also noted that the production has benefited from extensive access to the organization and its players, with additional interviews expected as filming continues over the next year.

The documentary’s official synopsis promises an expansive look at one of the NBA’s most recognizable franchises. A24 says the series will trace the Knicks’ trajectory from the memorable teams of the 1990s through the improbable championship run that finally brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Madison Square Garden.

The project is also expected to feature never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes access, giving fans an inside look at the people and moments that helped shape one of the most celebrated seasons in New York sports history.

For Knicks fans who spent decades waiting for a title, the championship parade may be over, but the storytelling is just beginning.

Ben Stiller To Direct Documentary Series On Knicks’ Long Road Back To NBA Glory was originally published on cassiuslife.com