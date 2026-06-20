A Very Chic Juneteenth! Olandria Carthen Covers Rolling Stone Africa, Talks Public Interest In Her Relationship, ‘Creeps Me Out’

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Olandria Carthen has continued to redefine what it means to turn reality TV into big, big dreams as her cover of Rolling Stone Africa debuted on Juneteenth.

The Love Island USA standout wore a variety of awe-inspiring looks by African designers while showing off her modeling skills in a multi-page interview that perfectly captures how Olandria has captivated audiences on an international level. The “Bama Barbie” has had an incredible year since fans were first introduced to her via the televised, dating experiment which saw her navigating colorism, sexism and the challenges of being in an interracial relationship in real time. She quickly became a fan favorite and since the show’s end, she has become a brand all on her own; with her reach expanding far beyond the villa.

Despite seeming born for the moment she’s having, Olandria still finds it hard to believe that she was just working a regular job prior to joining Love Island.

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“Back then, I was focused on building a career within the elevator industry and trying to figure out my next steps,” she said of her life pre-fame. “I don’t think she would have imagined that millions of people would know her name, that I would be modeling, attending major events, and creating opportunities from a reality TV experience.”

Sudden fame can often make people push to make every part of their lives fit an unrealistic idea of perfection, for Olandria; however, she’s been able to stay grounded by keeping herself surrounded with those who knew her before she entered the villa.

“The people who knew me when I was working a regular job, going to school, and figuring life out are the same people who keep me grounded today,” she told the outlet. “They don’t treat me differently and I wouldn’t want them to. I’ve also learned that fame is a circumstance, not an identity. It’s easy to get caught up in attention, numbers, and outside opinions, but those things can change overnight. What lasts is your character, how you treat people, and the impact you have on others. I try to make decisions based on who I am, not on who people expect me to be.”

Still, increased visibility often means an expectation to let the world into your private life in a way that can seem voyeuristic, at best. Olandria’s relationship with her boyfriend, Nic Vansteenberghe, whom she met on Love Island, has become a constant fixation for those who consider themselves fans or dissenters of the pair. Though some expected for “Nicolandria”—the couple name given to them by fans—to be making their relationship central to their appearances and moments outside of the villa, the pair have chosen to take a private approach to their love story. A decision that has ruffled many a feather.

“Why is it your business? Are your bills getting paid? Are you touch-deprived? Go get a man — go do something with your life,” Olandria said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “Why does it matter if me and Nic are together? Why are you so invested in people that don’t know you? That part kind of creeps me out, because I’m never that invested in someone’s relationship, and I’m not living for the internet. I don’t always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do.”

She continued her defense of keeping their relationship moments sacred saying,

“We don’t monetize our relationship or put it on display. If you genuinely like spending quality time with somebody, it shouldn’t involve a camera every two seconds. We enjoy each other’s presence and do what normal people do: go out, have fun, and get to know each other.”

Nonetheless, fans are getting all of the Olandria moments they can stand. And with a growing list of magazine covers, brand deals and major fashion appearances, the Bama Barbie reign doesn’t seem poised to let up any time soon.

The post A Very Chic Juneteenth! Olandria Carthen Covers Rolling Stone Africa, Talks Public Interest In Her Relationship, ‘Creeps Me Out’ appeared first on Bossip.

A Very Chic Juneteenth! Olandria Carthen Covers Rolling Stone Africa, Talks Public Interest In Her Relationship, ‘Creeps Me Out’ was originally published on bossip.com