Rockstar Games / GTA 6

It’s happening, it’s really happening, GTA 6 has a price, and no surprise Rockstar Games is pushing the price up.

Rockstar Games announced that the standard edition of GTA 6, easily the most anticipated video game of all time, will cost $79.99 when preorders for both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S begin at midnight on June 25.

For those looking for something on the more premium side, the Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99, and yes, the game will be launching on November 19, 2026.

Yup, that’s right, $100.

But wait, there’s more: for those looking to land physical copies of the game, we have some bad news on that end.

Yes, you will get a case, but in that case, it will be a download code, not a physical CD, which is not really sitting well with gamers, specifically those who love to collect games. It’s understandable, why wouldn’t you want a physical edition of one of the biggest games ever?

There is a bright side to that news, those physical editions will ship on November 12, allowing players to pre-install the game ahead of its November 19 release.

Of course, besides the game, your preorder before November 20 will also get you some exclusive in-game content like a Vintage Vice City Pack, an homage to 2002’s Vice City, which includes a ’55 Vapid Stanier sedan and garage, outfits and hairstyles, and a weapon skin.

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Rockstar Games

A digital preorder will also give you a free month of Rockstar’s GTA Plus subscription.

PS5 Is The Preferred Platform To Play GTA VI

Also, while the game is coming to Xbox Series X/S, it seems the PS5 and PS5 Pro will be the best platforms to play it, which isn’t a surprise, as that’s what many analysts predicted would be the case.

A post on the PlayStation Blog shared all the info about the game, including what features PS5 and PS5 Pro owners can look forward to when the game drops.

Per The PlayStation Blog:

Thanks to the close partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI will play best on PS5 by taking advantage of PS5’s immersive features to deliver a deeply engaging single-player experience when it launches on November 19.

PS5 puts you in the center of the game world with the DualSense wireless controller reacting to your actions and bringing the sights, sounds, and sensations of Jason and Lucia’s story into the palm of your hands. The controller’s haptic feedback offers responsive vibrations, while its adaptive triggers provide dynamic resistance. The controller’s integrated speaker also adds another dimension to key moments and interactions, with sound effects from the controller enhanced by haptic feedback.

With Tempest 3D AudioTech, you can surround yourself in the distinct soundscapes of Leonida. From the streets of Vice City to the moments that unfold all across the state, this highly accurate audio positioning enhances your perception, helping to bring this world to life around you in unmatched ways. Grand Theft Auto VI also leverages the PS5’s ultra-high speed SSD, enabling you to experience the expansive world of Leonida with near-instant load times.

Is There A Third Trailer Coming?

This is the latest news surrounding the game following the official cover art reveal. We are still waiting on that third trailer, which will hopefully give us more insight into the game’s two protagonists, Lucia and Jason.

Rockstar Games

Until the third trailer arrives, gamers have been sharing their thoughts on GTA VI’s price and the release of the physical edition.

You can see those reactions below.