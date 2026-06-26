Why Corned Beef Is So Popular In Cleveland: 8 Reasons

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Ask almost any Clevelander to name a signature local food, and corned beef will likely top the list.

While many associate it with St. Patrick’s Day, the city’s obsession runs much deeper. Cleveland’s immigration history, working-class roots and legendary delis helped transform corned beef into a year-round hometown tradition.

Is Corned Beef Actually Irish?

Despite its reputation, corned beef is more Irish American than traditionally Irish. Many Irish immigrants embraced corned beef after arriving in the United States because it was more affordable than in Ireland. In cities like Cleveland, Jewish delicatessens refined the preparation and sandwich style, creating the recipe generations of locals still enjoy today.

Cleveland’s famous delis helped transform corned beef from an immigrant staple into one of the city’s signature foods. Restaurants like Slyman’s Restaurant, Jack’s Deli & Restaurant, Joe’s Deli & Restaurant and the legendary Corky & Lenny’s built loyal followings by serving towering sandwiches piled high with hand-sliced corned beef. Together, they helped cement Cleveland’s reputation as one of America’s premier corned beef destinations, making the sandwich a year-round favorite instead of just a St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

18 Of The Best Corned Beef Sandwiches In Cleveland

1. Irish Immigrants Brought The Tradition To America

Corned beef may be linked with Ireland today, but it became popular after Irish immigrants arrived in the United States during the 19th century. In Ireland, pork was the more common meat. Beef was expensive, but in America, Irish families found corned beef to be more affordable and readily available. As Cleveland’s Irish population grew, so did the tradition.