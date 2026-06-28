Kevon Edmonds Steps Back Into the Spotlight at BET 2026

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Kevon Edmonds embraces solo work while maintaining After 7, citing creative freedom and responsibility to use his talent.

Covering Sade's classic shows Edmonds' deep respect for the song and artist, producing a faithful yet personal tribute.

The music industry has transformed, empowering independent artists, which Edmonds sees as a positive change for emerging talent.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

At BET 2026, R&B legend Kevon Edmonds sat down with Jasmine Sanders of the DL Hughley Show to discuss his solo return, his daring cover of Sade’s “No Ordinary Love,” and his refusal to let his God-given gift go unused. He confirmed more music is on the way—without leaving After 7 behind.

Some voices don’t fade with time. They settle, deepen, and find new ways to move us. Kevon Edmonds has one of those voices. As one-third of the legendary R&B trio After 7 and the older brother of music icon Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Kevon helped define a smooth, grown era of soul that still rocks playlists today.

So when Kevon caught up with Jasmine Sanders at BET 2026 during the awards’ 26th year, the conversation carried the warmth of two people who genuinely respect each other—and the culture they help shape. They talked about his bold new single, the courage it took to record it, and why he believes a gift is meant to be used until there’s nothing left.

This article breaks down the highlights of that conversation, what Kevon’s return means for longtime fans, and why his next move has soul lovers paying close attention.

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Who Is Kevon Edmonds, and Why Does His Return Matter?

Kevon Edmonds rose to fame in the late 1980s as the frontman of After 7, the Indianapolis trio he formed with his late brother Melvin Edmonds and Keith Mitchell. The group delivered a string of beloved R&B hits, including “Ready or Not,” “Heat of the Moment,” and “Til You Do Me Right.” Their sound—polished, romantic, and unmistakably soulful—became a staple of the genre.

In 1999, Kevon stepped out on his own with his solo debut, 24/7, scoring a major hit with the title track. He followed it years later with his sophomore album, Who Knew, in 2009. Since then, he’s continued making music with After 7 while keeping his solo work mostly on pause.

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That pause is now over. On May 8, 2026, Kevon released “No Ordinary Love”—his first solo single in more than a decade. As he told Jasmine, he’s “kind of sticking a toe in the water.” For an artist whose voice Jasmine called “unmistakable” and “undeniable,” that toe-dip is a big deal.

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Why Did Kevon Edmonds Cover Sade’s “No Ordinary Love”?

Covering a Sade classic is no small task. “No Ordinary Love,” released in 1992 on her album Love Deluxe, is one of the most recognizable songs in modern soul. Kevon knew the risk going in.

“I did something pretty daring, and that was to do a cover of Sade’s ‘No Ordinary Love,'” he told Jasmine. When she pointed out that Sade is “the queen of everything,” he didn’t disagree. But his admiration for the song ran deep.

Here’s why Kevon chose this particular cover:

Long-standing love for the song. He’d appreciated “No Ordinary Love” for years before recording it.

He’d appreciated “No Ordinary Love” for years before recording it. Deep respect for Sade as an artist. She’s one of only two female vocalists he’s always wanted to see perform live but never has—the other being Anita Baker.

She’s one of only two female vocalists he’s always wanted to see perform live but never has—the other being Anita Baker. A timeless sound. The single leans into the warm, melodic R&B that built his career, produced by Damon Thomas with lush, live-feeling arrangements.

Kevon stayed faithful to the original arrangement, letting his achy, vulnerable tenor carry the emotion before improvising his own phrasing toward the end. It’s a respectful tribute that still bears his signature.

What Does Going Solo Feel Like After Years in a Group?

For most of his career, Kevon sang with someone to his left or right. Stepping into the spotlight alone brings a different energy.

“There’s a certain freedom that you get when you go as a solo artist that you don’t have when you’re in a group,” he explained.

That freedom doesn’t mean he’s walking away from After 7. Kevon was quick to clarify that point. “I won’t say that I’m necessarily stepping away from the guys, because I got two young guns that can do their thing right now,” he said, praising the group’s talented younger members. His solo work is an addition to his story, not a replacement.

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Why Wouldn’t Kevon Let the Music “Sit on the Shelf”?

One of the most powerful moments of the interview came when Kevon explained why he finally released this single. He’d recorded it a while back and refused to let it gather dust.

“I’m just not going to let it sit on the shelf,” he said. “Timing is everything, and it seems that this is the right time.”

Jasmine connected with that sentiment immediately. She shared her own frustration with seeing gifted people waste their talent. “I always get so frustrated when I hear someone who has a particular talent, and they just don’t use it until it’s gone,” she said. “I think you were given that talent for a reason.”

Kevon agreed wholeheartedly. For him, using his voice is bigger than music—it’s a responsibility.

“When you have it, you’re supposed to use it. It’s why you’re here. I feel like it does such a tremendous disservice not only to the universe, but to the God who gave it to you.”

It’s a message that resonates well beyond the recording booth: use your gift fully, while you still have it.

What Did Kevon Say About the BET Awards’ 26-Year Legacy?

The conversation also celebrated the BET Awards reaching their 26th year—a milestone Kevon clearly respects.

“It’s not often that we have something that lasts so long and is still so good,” he said.

When Jasmine asked how he’d handle the show if it were in his hands, his answer was simple: keep it going. He sees the awards as more than a celebration. They’re a stage that emerging artists genuinely need.

“There’s a slew of new talent outside the door coming in here,” he noted. “It’s a platform, it’s a stage that they need.”

For a legacy artist to champion the next generation this openly speaks to the spirit of the culture—honoring where it’s been while making room for where it’s going.

How Is Social Media Changing the Music Industry?

Kevon and Jasmine also dug into how dramatically the industry has shifted. The gatekeeping of the past has loosened, and Kevon sees that as a good thing.

“Social has done a tremendous job of allowing people who, at one time or another, if you were outside of that loop… you could not get in,” he said. “And now it’s wide open.”

His key observations on the new landscape:

Labels aren’t required. “You may not even need a label if you know what you’re doing.”

“You may not even need a label if you know what you’re doing.” No more brick-and-mortar gatekeepers. Artists can build careers directly with their audiences.

Artists can build careers directly with their audiences. The new generation is focused and driven. “A lot of these young kids, they got a handle. Focused, and they are aggressive. They are seeking out what they desire. And I’m not mad at it.”

Coming from an artist who broke through in the traditional label era, that openness toward today’s independent talent is refreshing—and encouraging for anyone chasing a creative dream.

Is Kevon Edmonds Releasing a Full Album?

The question on every fan’s mind: is more music coming? Jasmine pushed for it, even offering to write him a few songs herself. Kevon’s answer gave fans plenty to look forward to.

“I’ve got some more coming,” he confirmed. “Let me just say that.”

He admitted he’s still “figuring his way through,” but the door is wide open for additional singles and a potential full solo project. Given the warm reception to “No Ordinary Love,” that next chapter can’t come soon enough for the soul lovers who’ve missed his voice.

See full interview here:

Kevon Edmonds Steps Back Into the Spotlight at BET 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com