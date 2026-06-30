Labelle Reunites For A 'Nightbirds' Tribute In NYC [RECAP]

Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center

Being in command of an audience over the span of decades is no easy feat, yet somehow the surviving ladies of Labelle have made it look that way for well over 60 years and counting.

Starting as a quartet back when they were still getting the lineup and group name down pact, it would be the trio consisting of Patti LaBelle, Nona Hendryx and the late Sarah Dash who would spark a streak in soul music that has since become legendary.

Nestled within the group’s dynamic discography is their breakout 1974 album, Nightbirds, a best-selling effort thanks to its worldwide number one hit single, “Lady Marmalade.” Following an infamous split in the mid-70s, individual solo success throughout the ’80s, reconciliation in the ’90s and an official comeback album in 2008 with Back to Now, the past 20 years since have played out as a victory lap of sorts; all three women regularly came together for performances, anniversary events, award ceremonies and to simply show support for each other’s continued solo success.

Although the unfortunate loss of Sarah on September 20, 2021 marked a somber turning point in the group’s journey together, it’s through the efforts of both Nona and Patti that her memory continues to live on. The latest occasion was at Lincoln Center in New York City this past weekend (June 28) for a special concert in tribute to a career-defining LP and their fallen sister in song.

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The one-night-only performance was made even more special thanks to the handful of guests who helped make it an unforgettable night, including original Labelle musicians Eddie Martinez on guitar, Carmine Rojas on bass and Jose Rossy on percussion. However, it was the sheer power of renowned vocalists Ledisi, Sandra St. Victor of The Family Stand, Kimberly Nichole and Adrienne Warren who joined in to help belt out classic album cuts off Nightbirds like “Are You Lonely?,” “What Can I Do for You?” and an extended joint rendition of “Lady Marmalade” that brought all the ladies on stage for a grand finale.

A surprising standout moment proved to be the appearance of Sarah Dash herself in the form of a convincing AI projection to sing her verse from the retrospective Pressure Cookin’ album cut, “(Can I Speak to You Before You Go to) Hollywood.”

What was most rewarding in attending Nightbirds: The Music of Labelle was the sight of looking into the crowd to see supporters that reflected every decade of the group’s lengthy reign. The Wu Tsai Theater at Lincoln Center was filled to capacity with fans who can probably remember buying the album on release day as well as those who discovered it for the first time years later. In short, it made for unwavering proof that some legacies are simply too strong and impactful to fade away.

Labelle has without question made a lasting impression.

Take a look below at a photo recap of Nightbirds: The Music of Labelle in NYC: