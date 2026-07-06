Tonio Armani Brings Crunk To Southern Soul With New Album, "Outside For The Summer"

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

✕

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Southern Soul has a new heavyweight, and his name is Tonio Armani.

During a lively sit-down with host Niecey Shaw on Classix 102.9, the artist opened up about his fast-rising career, his sound, and the summer everybody’s about to have.

A new album built for good times

Armani’s latest project, Outside for the Summer, blends Southern soul with crunk energy to create something fresh. He described it as “anthem after anthem” — music you can dance to, cook to, clean to, and get through the day with. The vision is simple: make people feel good. As he put it, this album is for all women, celebrating every kind of beauty and strength.

From service to soul

Before the music, Armani served in the military. The Columbus, Georgia native credits that experience with shaping his leadership and his commanding voice. That discipline carried him from his early days of his Armani Music Group under Death Row Records into the confident artist he is today. He’s the youngest in his circle of collaborators, and he’s determined to carry the sound to the next generation.

Collaborations that hit hard

Armani isn’t doing this alone. His roster reads like a hip-hop and crunk hall of fame: Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg, and the Yin Yang Twins. He called it a blessing to work alongside proven hit-makers, drawing on the same energy that gave us classics like “Salt Shaker” — but flipped his way.

A viral line dance movement

Hit songs like “Country Girl” and “Help Me Find My Draws” took on a life of their own. Armani gave a big shout-out to the line dance community worldwide, crediting fans for turning his music into a global phenomenon. Up next is Big Old Butt, featuring the Ying Yang Twins and Lil Jon — a track set to shut the summer down.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Skate parties, gospel, and more

Armani is throwing his album release party at the legendary Cascade Skating Rink, paying homage to the soul of skating culture. He’s also teasing a gospel project, reminding fans, “If God ain’t in it, it ain’t real.” And don’t sleep on Superman Lover, his collab with Nala Milan.

Booked, busy, and blessed, Tonio Armani is just getting started.

Stay connected:

🌐 www.iamtonioarmani.com

📲 @TonioArmani on all platforms

Tonio Armani Brings Crunk To Southern Soul With New Album, "Outside For The Summer" was originally published on myclassixatl.com