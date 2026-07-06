Dazz Band's Skip Martin, Bobby Harris Celebrate 50 Years With Sam Sylk

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The Dazz Band has spent five decades creating music that continues to bring generations together. Ahead of the group’s 50th anniversary celebration, founder Bobby Harris and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning vocalist Skip Martin joined The Sam Sylk Show to reflect on the band’s remarkable journey.

The conversation highlighted the group’s Cleveland roots, lasting impact on R&B and funk, and the gratitude both musicians still feel after 50 years in the industry.

A Cleveland legacy that continues to grow

During the interview, Harris emphasized that the anniversary belongs to Cleveland as much as it belongs to the band.

He credited the city’s support for helping launch the Dazz Band’s career and said reaching the 50-year milestone feels like a blessing. Harris reflected on the many musicians, family members and friends who have been part of the band’s journey over the years, adding that preserving the group’s legacy remains one of his biggest priorities.

Martin echoed those sentiments. Although he wasn’t originally from Cleveland, he explained that joining the Dazz Band made the city an important part of his own story. He praised the musicianship, professionalism and brotherhood that have helped keep the group performing for decades.

Looking back while celebrating the future

Sam Sylk and the band also reminisced about the Dazz Band’s biggest accomplishments, including its Grammy-winning success and the timeless appeal of hits like “Let It Whip.”

Rather than focusing only on past achievements, Harris and Martin discussed what continues to motivate them. They said performing for longtime fans while introducing younger audiences to the band’s music remains one of the most rewarding parts of their careers.

The pair also spoke about the importance of musicians supporting one another and carrying forward the traditions that made Cleveland one of the country’s most influential music cities.

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The conversation comes as the Dazz Band prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a hometown performance at MGM Northfield Park on Aug. 1, giving fans another opportunity to honor one of Cleveland’s most successful and enduring musical groups.

Watch Sam Sylk’s complete interview with Skip Martin and Bobby Harris in the video below.

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Dazz Band's Skip Martin, Bobby Harris Celebrate 50 Years With Sam Sylk was originally published on wzakcleveland.com