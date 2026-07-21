Newly Surfaced Video May Be Last Footage Of Nolan Wells Before Death

Source: Christine Wonsley / Facebook

Nolan Wells was laid to rest Monday, July 20, but the fight to uncover the truth about his death continues.

The 18-year-old was out partying on the waters of Mississippi with friends to celebrate July 4th, but his body was later discovered on July 6 on the Horn Island shoreline, leading to national media coverage and a highly publicized investigation.

Piecing together the likely timeline of his last hours has become crucial, and newly unearthed footage could help.

TMZ has obtained a new video that shows someone who may be Wells. The video depicts several boats spread out on the water, with people aboard or drifting on floaties. As the video quickly pans to the right, a Black male is shown bending over, which TMZ says is to grab a drink, and is wearing similarly colored shorts that Wells was wearing. The video continues scanning the water and ends after a few seconds.

Law enforcement has not confirmed that the person in the clip is Wells, but TMZ says the person who shot it was so confident they turned it over to police.

“We’re told they brought the video to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last week, and left a copy with a detective working the case,” writes TMZ, who also got confirmation that “investigators are aware of the clip.”

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The metadata of the footage shows it’s from 2:23 p.m., which puts it at about two hours before his friends left the island to return to the Mississippi mainland around 4:30 p.m. without Wells. If confirmed, it could be the last known images of Wells before his death.

Given the mystery surrounding his death, his parents have ordered an independent autopsy by having the body flown to Washington, D.C., which NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick funded.

Other influential names have stepped in as a show of support too, including Tyler Perry, who paid for the funeral, which Reverend Al Sharpton also attended.

Sharpton, alongside Terrell Owens and Perry, also established a $125,000 reward for any information leading to the solving of his death.

See the ongoing uproar over Wells’ case below.