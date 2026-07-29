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Tiny Tux & Tiaras: Win $250 For Your Homecoming Look

Tiny Tux & Tiaras: Win $250 For Your Homecoming Look

Register below for your chance to win!

Published on July 29, 2026
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Colorful event poster for "Tiny Tux & Tiaras Citywide Kiddie Homecoming" on August 8, featuring illustrations of two young children in formal attire and text promoting prizes and giveaways.
Source: Crowl / Radio-One

Our 2nd Annual Tiny Tux & Tiaras Citywide Homecoming goes down August 8th!

93.1 WZAK and Z1079 want to hook up one lucky family with $250 towards their homecoming look!

Register below for your chance to win!


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Register to Win $250 For Your Homecoming Look contest ends on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.

Tiny Tux & Tiaras: Win $250 For Your Homecoming Look was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

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