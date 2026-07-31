Black Teenager Joniah Walker Found Alive After Being Missing For 4 Years

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Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children / National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

A Black teenage girl who went missing four years ago while in Chicago has finally been found.

NBC News reports that Joniah Walker was kidnapped outside a Chicago movie theater on June 23, 2022. Walker, who’s originally from Milwaukee, took an Uber to Chicago that was arranged by a man she had been speaking to online for multiple years. Walker was only 15-years-old at the time of her abduction. Police have identified the man who allegedly abducted her as 37-year-old Owen Anderson. Anderson was allegedly holding Walker captive in a small home in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Authorities have alleged that Anderson turned off her cellphone and threw it away with a burner phone he used to contact her shortly after meeting her. Her parents immediately knew something was wrong when her phone kept going to voicemail. Walker’s disappearance was well publicized throughout Milwaukee, and her parents were continually critical of Milwaukee law enforcement for the lack of efficiency in their investigation.

The family was particularly critical of the fact that Milwaukee law enforcement apparently didn’t follow up on a Ring camera video that was the last known footage of Joniah.

“Why didn’t the police go knock on people’s doors? Like everybody on that block has a Ring camera. We got the videos, not the police,” one relative told NBC. “No one interviewed me, no one sat me down. It was us versus the police stations with a glass between us,” stated another.

Authorities said Anderson physically and sexually abused her over the last four years. Anderson faces charges in both Wisconsin and Virginia. Virginia authorities have charged Anderson with abduction, strangulation, and child abuse, while Wisconsin authorities have charged him with kidnapping, child enticement, and abduction. He is currently being held at Western Virginia Regional Jail and will have a preliminary hearing on Aug 21.

Should Anderson be found guilty, I personally hope he is thrown beneath the jail, because this is one of the most disgusting acts a person can commit.

Authorities have long held that Anderson was acting alone and Walker was not abducted by a human trafficking ring. “I can assure you we have no reason to believe that she was involved in human trafficking,” Milwaukee police officer Jamie Sromalla told an NBC affiliate in 2025. Milwaukee police still maintain that belief even though she was sexually abused while being held against her will.

There are still very few details as to how authorities found Joniah Walker. Milwaukee law enforcement has refused to answer any questions about their investigation and why it took so long to find her. I’m sure the story will only become more upsetting as more details are released, but I’m very curious why it took four years to find her and how authorities eventually figured out that Anderson had her.

Earlier this year, Joniah’s sister, Mackenzie Thompson, said in an interview with WSLS that Joniah’s story should be a warning for parents. “Parents need to really go through their kid’s phones and devices because this should be an awakening for people,” Thompson told the outlet.

While it’s great news that Joniah Walker was found alive, there’s no doubt that she will be traumatized by the experience in the years to come. We send our best wishes to Joniah and her family as they process this horrific incident.

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Black Teenager Joniah Walker Found Alive After Being Missing For 4 Years was originally published on newsone.com