Mandela Barnes Drops Out Of Wisconsin Governor’s Race 

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The Democratic primary for Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race was hit with a major shake-up after former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced he is withdrawing from the race despite early voting already being underway.

AP reports that Barnes’ withdrawal comes after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published a story detailing an investigation by the Democratic Party into allegations that he used an inappropriate sexual relationship with a young woman. The Wisconsin arm of the Democratic Party was sent an anonymous letter in 2025 containing the allegations. An outside firm was brought in to investigate, though their findings were ultimately inconclusive as the letter was anonymous and the accusations it contained were vague.

Barnes didn’t acknowledge the allegations in his withdrawal video, instead pointing to the strength of the current front-runner, Francesca Hong, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist. “It’s become very clear who our nominee is going to be,” Barnes said.

A spokesperson for Barnes eventually responded to the Sentinel’s story, saying “There are no allegations of misconduct or wrongdoing against Mandela.”

Barnes’s withdrawal came only days after a poll of Wisconsin Democrats revealed that Hong held a significant lead over the field. The chaotic run-up to Wisconsin’s Democratic primary led Democrats to file a lawsuit seeking to give absentee voters the ability to cancel their vote and file a new one in the event they voted for someone who is no longer in the race. An estimated 128,000 voters have already cast absentee ballots, with the early voting period beginning this week.

Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway ruled against the Democrats, saying in his ruling that “the unambiguous language of the statute does not allow a voter to spoil an absentee ballot after it is returned.”

Barnes’s withdrawal is only the latest twist in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial primary. Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez withdrew from the Democratic primary two weeks ago as a result of a campaign finance scandal. Rodriguez’s withdrawal then led to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley rejoining the race.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has endorsed Crowley, despite Barnes formerly serving as his lieutenant governor during his first term. Evers told reporters that he was surprised by Barnes’s withdrawal.

“He needs to do what he needs to do,” Evers said. “I don’t know why he’s getting out. I have to believe it’s something relatively important.” Evers went on to call Crowley the best option “even if Mandela was in.”

In response to Barnes’s withdrawal, Crowley has called on his supporters to vote for him. “There’s a place for you in what we’re building,” he posted on social media. Crowley is the establishment-favored candidate, though that may very well be a hindrance, as Wisconsin’s governor’s race is yet another showcase of the rising influence of Democratic socialists.

Establishment Democrats are consistently lamenting the rise of Democratic Socialism, but have presented few ideas that aren’t simply variations on the status quo. The establishment really doesn’t seem to be taking into account just how bad the economic climate is for the average, working-class American. People are going into debt just to afford groceries, housing is only getting more expensive, and the war in Iran has caused gas prices to remain stubbornly high.

So is it really that surprising that people are favoring candidates who speak directly to the issues that matter most to them?

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will likely face U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) in the general election. Tiffany faces minimal competition for the Republican nomination and is endorsed by President Donald Trump.

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Mandela Barnes Drops Out Of Wisconsin Governor’s Race was originally published on newsone.com