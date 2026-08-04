Nolan Wells: White 'Friends' Launch GiveSendGo Fundraiser For Themselves

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Here’s a question: if the mysterious death of Nolan Wells has nothing to do with race, then why are his so-called white friends running to a crowdfunding source frequented by white supremacist and donated to by fellow white supremacists in order to raise money for legal defense for cases they haven’t even faced yet?

Recently, a GiveSendGo campaign was launched on behalf of three of Wells’ white “friends” who accompanied the 18-year-old on a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island, but returned without him. The fund was established Dr. Benjamin Hudson, the father of Warren Hudson, one of Wells’ traveling companions, along with two others, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour, all of whom joined the fundraiser to finance their defense against potential lawsuits as well as pursue “slander and libel” claims of their own.

The GiveSendGo page certainly includes many of the hallmarks of unmitigated caucasity. It’s titled, “STAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDS,” using the deceased Black teen’s name to draw attention before immediately centering white people who feel they are the true victims. It claims Hudson, Pitalo and Seymour “have been inundated with death threats, threats of violence, and defamation” because “race baiters sent a deranged army after them online in the name of ‘justice.’”

The specific “race baiters” named were civil rights attorney Ben Crump and famed civil rights activist Al Sharpton, but it doesn’t get so specific about who the members of this “deranged army” are. One can only assume that was their descriptor for Black people across the country who weren’t “sent” by anyone, but were naturally concerned that a Black teen went on a trip with an otherwise all-white friend group, that he was the only one who wasn’t on the boat home from that trip, that he was the only one who died on that trip, and that none of his white “friends” seem to have a clue what the hell happened to him.

Another thing of note is that the fundraiser goes out of its way to invoke the case of Karmelo Anthony, who was recently sentenced to 35 years in prison following his murder conviction in the 2025 death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in Frisco, Texas, and has no connection to Wells whatsoever, save the fact that they are both young, Black men who have been demonized in some way by white media and white America, either through victim blaming, or, in Anthony’s case, assumed criminality despite the clear possibility that he stabbed Metcalf to death while protecting himself against racial violence.

“But it has become painfully clear that their version of justice is stirring division, ruining lives, and then leaving when the money is dried up,” the page reads. “We have seen this same pattern time and time again, most recently during the Karmelo Anthony trial.”

Who TF is “we,” and what “pattern” are “we” referring to that “we” have seen “time and time again?” Are “we” talking about George Floyd? Breonna Taylor? Any other case involving Black Lives Matter?

This GiveSendGo campaign, which has raised well over $100,000 as of this writing, reads like a Fox News teleprompter, so it couldn’t possibly be targeting Black donors.

So, now, here’s the part where we talk about the history of GiveSendGo, a white conservative alternative to GoFundMe, which frequently shuts down its fundraisers when they’re being used to fund white racists who have gone viral for being white racists.

Shiloh Hendrix, the white woman who was recently found guilty of a single count of disorderly conduct for an incident in which she hurled racial slurs at a Black child at a park in Rochester, Minn., used GiveSendGo to enrich herself with the donations of fellow whites, who clearly saw nothing wrong with a racial attack against an 8-yearold Black boy, accused of nothing more than taking something out of Hendrix’s child’s diaper bag, allegedly.

In December of last year, a Cinnabon employee in Wisconsin raised upwards of $100,000 in GiveSendGo donations after going viral for declaring “I am racist” after berating Somali Muslim customers. (Gee, I wonder who inspired her to do that.)

When Mike Ronan, who was a co-defendant of President Donald Trump, indicted for his alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, needed to raise funds for legal representation, GiveSendGo was his GiveSendGo-to.

Daniel Penny, the former United States Marine who fatally choked 30-year-old Black man Jordan Neely on a New York subway train, raised the bulk of his legal defense funds via GiveSendGo.

The creators of GiveSendGo advertise the platform as an American Christian crowdfunding website that “stands up for truth” and “protects fundraising,” but the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes it as a crowdfunding source that attracts “extremist campaigns” that “espouse hateful rhetoric including antisemitism, white supremacy, QAnon conspiracies and anti-LGBTQ+ extremism, as well as rhetoric from antisemitic sects of Black Hebrew Israelites.”

And now, we can add the good “friends” of Nolan Wells to that list.

Go figure.

SEE ALSO:

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Nolan Wells: Attorney Sends Letters Announcing Potential Civil Suit



Nolan Wells: Legacy News Outlets Seems To Be Victim Blaming



Nolan Wells’ Family Met With DA, Agree To Investigate Phone Together

Nolan Wells Autopsy Results Will Be Withheld Until Grand Jury Sees Them First, DA Says

Ben Crump Calls For ‘Urgency And Transparency’ In Nolan Wells Case – But Do Investigators Have Either?



Nolan Wells: Judge Ashlee Cole Claims Family Is Getting Death Threats

Nolan Wells: Family Confirms Identity Of Body Found As Nolan



Nolan Wells’ Father Said ‘If You Go With A Group, You Stay With A Group’ — Black Parents Know Exactly What He Meant

Nolan Wells Independent Autopsy Findings: Here’s What We Know



Nolan Wells: Judge Posts Message To Dispel Rumors About Her Son

Rev. Al Sharpton Calls For ‘Full And Thorough Investigation’ During Emotional Funeral For Nolan Wells

What Happened To Nolan Wells?: 5 Questions We Still Need Answered About His Death

Nolan Wells: White 'Friends' Launch GiveSendGo Fundraiser For Themselves was originally published on newsone.com