Trump Reunites With Michael Cohen, Critics See Pardon Jig

In a surprising twist , former lawyer Michael Cohen’s next podcast guest was someone who he once worked for and publicly feuded with – President Donald Trump. According to reports, Trump sat down for an interview with Cohen for his When You Know, You Know podcast on Thursday (Aug. 20). The interview was first confirmed by a White House official and then Cohen himself confirmed that it would air on Thursday, with additional excerpts to be broadcast on his show on WABC radio on Sunday (Aug. 23).

The situation is remarkable given that the two fell out in a highly public manner back during Trump’s first term in office. Cohen, who served as Trump’s personal attorney for years, became known as his “fixer,” to the point of personally writing the check to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up her affair with Trump.



In 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a search of Cohen’s home and seized his personal devices and records. Cohen would admit to tax evasion, writing other checks to Trump’s alleged mistresses, and committing campaign finance crimes.



“I regret doing things for him that I should not have. To keep the loyalty and to do the things that he asked me to do, I violated my moral compass,” Cohen said at the time. It was the preface to him publicly bashing Trump, which led to him being the key witness in the trial concerning Stormy Daniels and the hush money payment made to her.



Cohen’s testimony – which also saw him tangle with Todd Blanche, Trump’s new attorney who is now the United States Attorney General – would lead to Trump being found guilty and convicted on 34 felony counts. Trump also attacked Cohen, writing on Truth Social: “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”



But the two apparently had a secret meeting at Trump’s Bedminister golf club in 2025, which was discovered by the New York Times. Cohen also submitted paperwork requesting a federal pardon. He confirmed that in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, but claimed it was an old application from when former President Joe Biden was in office.

Critics called Cohen out for being “sad” and “pathetic.”