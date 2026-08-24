FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled August 2026
- Recalls cover a range of products, from baked goods to medications, due to safety concerns.
- Potential contaminants include salmonella, glass, and undeclared allergens like eggs and gluten.
- Consumers should check for recalled items in their homes to avoid health risks.
Before you take your next bite or reup on certian medications, it’s worth checking whether any products in your home have been recalled.
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Throughout August 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced several recalls involving food products and medications due to concerns ranging from potential contamination and undeclared allergens to manufacturing defects and labeling issues. To help you stay informed, we’ve rounded up the food and drug recalls issued during the month of August using information published on the FDA’s official website.
TRENDING: Product Recalls Are Becoming Harder for Consumers to Ignore
Baked Spaghetti and Bread Pudding products
Recalled August 1st
Reason: Baked products have potential for presence of aluminum slivers from the pans that were used
Brand(s): Ukrops Homestyle Foods
Pistachio Nut Butter
Recalled August 3rd
Reason: Possible Salmonella Contamination
Brand(s): Bettergoods
Adequan Canine Injection and Adequan i.m Injection for horses
Recalled August 3rd
Reason: Visible glass fiber material in the product
Brand(s): American Regent, Inc. Animal Health
Vegan Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Coconut Fudge Sandwiches
Recalled August 4th
Reason : Undeclared egg allergen
Brand(s): Blank Slate Creamery
Morphine Sulfate Injection USP, Simplist® 2 mg/1 mL
Recalled August 5th
Reason: A label mix-up
Brand(s): Fresenius Kabi
Sura Tanmen Hot and Sour Flavor Premium Japanese Noodles & Soup
Recalled August 6th
Reason: Contain undeclared Fish
Brand(s): Sun Noodle
Green Powder Products
Recalled August 7th
Reason: Possible Salmonella Contamination
Brand(s): Food To Live
Finished products (dips, salsa, guacamole and more) containing jalapeno
Recalled August 9th
Reason: Possible Salmonella Contamination
Product: Trader Joe’s, Freshness Guaranteed,Whole Foods Market, NatureBest, HEB and more
Spice Mix 1.58 oz
Recalled August 12
Reason: Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella
Brand(s): Vitasia Chinese Style
Plant Based Snack
Recalled August 12
Reason: Undeclared milk
Brand(s): Frankie’s Organic
Tomato Bisque Soup Kit 14oz
Recalled August 13
Reason: Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes
Brand(s): Marketside
Granola
Recalled August 14
Reason: Potential to be Contaminated with Salmonella
Brand(s): The Hampton Grocer
Apulian Almond & Cocoa Spread
Recalled August 17
Reason: Undeclared cashews, pistachios and/or hazelnut
Brand(s): Prolon
Outshine Fruit Bars
Recalled August 18
Reason: Possible foreign material contamination with glass
Brand(s): Outshine
Veggie Chips Broccoli Florets & Cauliflower
Recalled August 19th
Reason: undeclared gluten
Brand(s): Momchipz
Potato Sourdough
Recalled August 19th
Reason: may contain pieces of metal
Brand(s): Grand Central Bakery
Alfalfa Sprouts
Recalled August 22
Reason: Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC)
Brand(s): Everything Sprouts, Calco
FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled August 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com